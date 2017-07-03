 »   »   » Sunil Grover & His Supernight With Tubelight Team Upset With Kiku Sharda, But Why?

The latest TRP ratings of the shows were out. As we all know The Kapil Sharma Show has been under the scanner since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's ugly mid-air fight. It was reported that the channel was comparing The Kapil Sharma Show's ratings with the special episode 'Supernight With Tubelight'.

We had also revealed that Supernight With Tubelight couldn't beat The Kapil Sharma Show. While SNWT managed to get only 1.8 ratings and occupied 17th place, TKSS got 2.0 ratings and managed to grab the 8th place on the TRP chart.

A fan, who was happy that Kapil's show did better on TRP chart compared to SNWT, tweeted the same. Kiku had replied to him and tweeted back, "🙏🏻God is kind."

Apparently, this didn't go well with Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and the team as they didn't imagine that Kiku who witnessed Kapil's fight with Sunil and team could tweet something like this!

The source further added that Sunil and his team feel that there can't be any comparison between theirs and Kapil's show as the show that was supposed to be aired on Sunday (June 18) was preponed at the last moment because of India Vs Pakistan match!

Also, they feel that there was little time (one day) for promotion of the episode. Despite all these, people watched the show and they got good ratings!

Well, even we feel that the shows cannot be compared, but what Kiku said was also not offensive! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views....