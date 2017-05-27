 »   »   » Sunil Grover Is Happy With Live Shows; Says ‘Rinku Devi’ Is On Maternity Leave!

Post Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's fight, the fate of both comedians have changed. Sunil Grover made an exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, and it is clear that he is not going to return to the show. So now, everyone wants to know what Sunil's future plans are.

There is also a buzz that Sunil has got a lot of offers and he is considering Sony TV's offer. Yes, the same channel, which airs The Kapil Sharma Show, wants Sunil to do his own show! When the comedian was asked about his future plans, he didn't reveal much, but said his fans might get good news soon by speaking about 'Rinku Devi'!

Sunil was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Right now, Rinku Devi (one of the characters he played in the show) is on maternity leave. She will deliver soon. And the good news will cheer up all her admirers."

The comedian says that he is happy interacting with his fans through live shows. He said, "I've always enjoyed being in front of live audiences. So there's nothing new in my live appearances."

We recently reported about Sunil's live show that was to be held on May 27, in Ahmedabad. But, the organiser created a trouble, because of which his live show got into legal trouble and even got into a legal trouble and got cancelled.

When asked about Ahmedabad live show, Sunil said, "This organiser wanted to shift the date of our show. So we shifted the organiser instead. The hue and cry is nothing more than an attention-grabbing gimmick. We've done nothing unethical."

Although, Sunil has been making his appearance on Sony TV's other shows, we are sure the audiences are missing him on TKSS. We hope Sunil comes up with something new that makes his fans happy!