 »   »   » Sunil Grover Is Just Making Guest Appearances On Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Company!

We had recently reported that Sunil Grover will soon be back with a new show, Comedy Company. The show that will be aired on Sony TV will feature Krushna Abhishek and the cast who left The Kapil Sharma Show - Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Preeti Simoes (creative director) and Neeti Simoes!

It was also said that Sunil will also be part of the new show. But, now there are reports that Sunil will just be making guest appearance on Krushna and Ali's show!

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Sunil was taken aback when he heard these stories. He is not going to do this show."

It has to be recalled that Sunil and others quit The Kapil Sharma Show, post the Sunil and Kapil Sharma's ugly mid-air fight. After this incident, Sunil got busy with live shows and was seen on other shows of Sony TV.

A source further added, "After his fight with Kapil, Sunil doesn't want to take on any show permanently. However, he will make guest appearances on Comedy Company playing different characters. He doesn't want to be bound to any one show or channel."

Sunil seems to be keeping his fans guessing! Well, we will have to wait a little longer for Sunil's new show!