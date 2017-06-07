 »   »   » BUZZ! Sunil Grover To Return With Comedy Theatre; Here’s What Kapil Sharma Is Doing To Save His Show

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight has indeed done a lot of damage. As we all know, post the ugly spat, Sunil along with a few actors quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, the show's TRP has dropped drastically. The show which was once at the top, is struggling to find a constant place on the TRP chart.

Kapil is struggling to get the ratings back. Now we hear that the comedian has taken an important step to save his show. Read on...

Kapil Is Still Hopeful Of Sunil’s Return! It is known to all that Sunil Grover is not returning to the show. But, with Kapil's recent tweet, we assume he has not given up the hope of Sunil's return. Kapil’s Reply To His Fan Recently, a fan requested Kapil to bring Sunil back on the show. He politely replied to the fan, "@khushal_offl @WhoSunilGrover Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times ..." Kapil Has Taken A Pay Cut! We had recently reported that Dus Ka Dum might replace TKSS and about Rs 110 Crore deal with Sony for the show. Now we hear that Kapil has now taken a pay cut for his show. Is This A Step To Save His Show? A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "There is no other way Kapil can keep up with his show. The film offers he has in hand won't get him the money he's making from his comedy show. So he had to agree. It wasn't a yes or no, it had to be yes." Sunil To Return With A New Show! While Kapil is still hopeful about Sunil's return, rumours of his new show with Sony TV are doing the rounds. Apparently, Sunil is all set to return with his new show. Sunil’s New Show, Comedy Theatre The show is tentatively titled as Comedy Theatre. It is said that the new show will replace Sabse Bada Kalakar (SBK) which will end this summer. Comedy Theatre Might Replace SBK According to the reports, Sunil's new show is expected to air in July in the 8 PM slot, which will be followed by The Kapil Sharma Show (9 PM). Sunil Enjoying In Prague Meanwhile, Sunil is having the time of his life in Prague. He has been sharing a few live videos on Facebook, and also a couple of pictures on Instagram. Sunil’s Live Show Sunil will be performing along with Sugandha Mishra in Prague. Post his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil has been keeping himself busy with live shows. Salman Chose Ali Over Kapil! Also, Ali Asgar has some good news for his fans. Salman Khan will be promoting his upcoming film Tubelight on Sony TV. No, not on TKSS, but on Sony's ‘Super Night With Tubelight' which will have Ali, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale as hosts!

It has to be recalled that Salman Khan used to promote his films on The Kapil Sharma Show, but this time he chose Ali Asgar. 'Super Night With Tubelight' is a special two hour episode.

Apparently, Sunil Grover will also be part of the special episode, and not Kapil Sharma. This will be a big blow for Kapil Sharma and his team. The promo of the special episode featuring Salman, Ali, Sugandha and Sanket Bhosalewas aired recently.

It has to be recalled that Kapil was hospitalised recently as he complained of uneasiness while shooting for TKSS. It was a 'blood pressure related problem and a result of back-to-back shooting.'

An indisposed Kapil Sharma was back on the set and recently shot with Raabta actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

A source was quoted by a leading daily, "Kapil looked tired, but that did not deter him from delivering a humorous show. Co-actors Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda also left everyone in splits."

The shoot couldn't be postponed as Raabta releases this week. The source added, "Pushing the shoot was not feasible as Kriti and Sushant have a hectic round of promotions lined up this week."

Well, too much has been talked about Kapil and Sunil. Ever since their mid-air fight, everything they do become news!