 »   »   » Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Legal Trouble Over His Ahmedabad Show…

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are creating headlines ever since their fights. Kapil is in news for his show, while Sunil Grover is in news regarding his live shows.

We had recently reported that Sunil will be seen with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and others in Ahmedabad live show on May 27. Now, there are reports that the show has landed in legal trouble. Read on...

Sunil's Ahmedabad Show In Legal Trouble! Apparently, an Ahmedabad-based organiser Rajpal Shah had filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil and the show's organiser Devang Shah regarding the show. Sunil's Live Show It is said that Devang and Sunil's manager had promised to organise an event with the comedian. But they breached the contract and are now holding a similar event at a different location in Ahmedabad, for a higher price! Sunil Reacts To The Allegations In an interview to a leading daily Sunil reacted to the allegation and said that Rajpal had proposed to change the show's date. Since, he wasn't available at that date, he cancelled the event. Sunil Says That He Is Not At Fault The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I am not at fault. If someone wants attention by doing such a thing... I don't know who this guy is. My management, my team booked the show in Ahmedabad and I am quite excited to go there and perform." Sunil's Manager Had Returned The Money! He added, "Everything is clear from our end with him. He wanted to change the date and my manager returned the money because we didn't have the date." Sunil Got Another Offer! He further added, "On the same date, some other organiser came and we signed with him. So, this was very ethical. We returned the advance that he had given us so, after that he wants attention."

Sunil said, "No one is bothering to find out who this person is and what is his track record. It's very childish what this guy is doing to gain attention. I don't even want to comment on it."

"I recently got to know that it's good we are not doing the show with him because he is not a credible organiser. If you find about him, you will know."

After Sunil quit The Kapil Sharma Show, the number of live shows has increased. But, the fans are still waiting to watch him on small screen. When asked about his plans, Sunil said, "I haven't been able to decide when I will return. I will work of course. I have been working towards it. I am planning... I don't know yet. I am just trying to figure out (the possibility of a new show). What it should be or what it could be..."

When asked if this means it is his final goodbye to The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil again gave an indirect answer. He said, "We have spoken enough about it. Let's move on!"

Well, this means Sunil has indeed moved on from The Kapil Sharma Show and the fans too, should!