 »   »   » Surbhi Chandna Posts A Heartfelt Message Post Her Big Win At Star Parivaar Awards 2017!

Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, has been showered with love and appreciation from the audiences within a short span of time. At the recently held Star Parivaar Awards (May13), the show managed to grab the maximum awards.

For the uninitiated, team Ishqbaaz bagged as many as 7 awards at the prestigious ceremony including Best Naya Sadasya Male (Kunal Jaisingh), Best Naya Sadasya Female(Surbhi Chandna), Best Beta (Nakuul Mehta), Favourite Digital Star Male (Nakuul), Favourite Digital Star Female (Surbhi), Best International Jodi (Nakuul & Surbhi) and Favourite Digital Sadasya (Reyhna Malhotra).

The entire team was overwhelmed with the thunderous response for their show. Read on to know more...

It's Celebration Time! In order to celebrate their big win, the team cut the cake on the sets of the show recently. The starcast including Nakuul, Surbhi and Nikita were present during the celebrations. Nakuul's Sweet Message Nakuul and Surbhi were thrilled to receive the Best International Jodi award. Post their win, Nakuul shared a picture of the duo and wrote a heartwarming post to thank his co-star for their big win. Surbhi's Heartwarming Post Recently, Surbhi shared a sweet 'Thank You' message for all her fans on Instagram. She posted a picture of the awards and wrote, "Totally felt like the STAR of the Star Parivaar Award night taking away THREE alluring Prized Possessions home." Surbhi Feels Blessed (Thankyou STAR PLUS). I feel i am so Fortunate and Extremely Blessed to be playing a Beautifully Sketched relatable and lovable character like *ANNIKA* .." She Thanks The Makers "The Masterminds Gul Khan Harneet Lalit Mohan Atif Khan Anand Shivani Iccha ADs thanks for making IB what it is today and creating Annika(small small habits, intricate details, mannerisms , outfits/jewellery hair makeup(kudos to d team) and completing her and presenting her as an entire package)ofcourse my favs Divy Appu for giving her the most Khidki Tod DICTIONARY in the history of television .." Surbhi Thanks The Ishqbaaz Family My HEROINE NM ?for making work so easy for me(not always ?) and the entire IB Family for encouraging and backing me all the time..But this post will hold no value if i dont thank the MAIN PEOPLE who make me and can (easily break me too)"

"YOU guys reading this post .. my FANS my Little World for loving, bashing for every emotion u show towards Surbhi Annika both. Like i always say Keep the Love Coming.. P.S SORRY FOR THE DELAYED POST," concluded Surbhi.

Well, we think Surbhi totally deserved the awards, as she totally nailed it with her superlative performance as the chirpy and bubbly Anika. Her electrifying on-screen chemistry with Nakuul has been loved by the audiences too.

We would like to congratulate Surbhi on her big win!