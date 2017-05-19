 »   »   » Surbhi Chandna Posts A Heartfelt Message Post Her Big Win At Star Parivaar Awards 2017!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, has been showered with love
and appreciation from the audiences within a short span of time. At
the recently held Star Parivaar Awards (May13), the
show managed to grab the maximum awards.
For the uninitiated, team Ishqbaaz bagged as many as 7 awards at
the prestigious ceremony including Best Naya Sadasya Male (Kunal
Jaisingh), Best Naya Sadasya Female(Surbhi Chandna), Best Beta
(Nakuul Mehta), Favourite Digital Star Male (Nakuul), Favourite
Digital Star Female (Surbhi), Best International Jodi (Nakuul &
Surbhi) and Favourite Digital Sadasya (Reyhna Malhotra).
The entire team was overwhelmed with the thunderous response for
their show. Read on to know more...
It's Celebration Time!
In order to celebrate their big win, the team cut the cake on
the sets of the show recently. The starcast including Nakuul,
Surbhi and Nikita were present during the celebrations.
Nakuul's Sweet Message
Nakuul and Surbhi were thrilled to receive the Best
International Jodi award. Post their win, Nakuul shared a picture
of the duo and wrote a heartwarming post to thank his co-star for
their big win.
Surbhi's Heartwarming Post
Recently, Surbhi shared a sweet 'Thank You' message for all her
fans on Instagram. She posted a picture of the awards and wrote,
"Totally felt like the STAR of the Star Parivaar Award night taking
away THREE alluring Prized Possessions home."
Surbhi Feels Blessed
(Thankyou STAR PLUS). I feel i am so Fortunate and Extremely
Blessed to be playing a Beautifully Sketched relatable and lovable
character like *ANNIKA* .."
She Thanks The Makers
"The Masterminds Gul Khan Harneet Lalit Mohan Atif Khan Anand
Shivani Iccha ADs thanks for making IB what it is today and
creating Annika(small small habits, intricate details, mannerisms ,
outfits/jewellery hair makeup(kudos to d team) and completing her
and presenting her as an entire package)ofcourse my favs Divy Appu
for giving her the most Khidki Tod DICTIONARY in the history of
television .."
Surbhi Thanks The Ishqbaaz
Family
My HEROINE NM ?for making work so easy for me(not always ?) and
the entire IB Family for encouraging and backing me all the
time..But this post will hold no value if i dont thank the MAIN
PEOPLE who make me and can (easily break me too)"
"YOU guys reading this post .. my FANS my Little World for
loving, bashing for every emotion u show towards Surbhi Annika
both. Like i always say Keep the Love Coming.. P.S SORRY FOR THE
DELAYED POST," concluded Surbhi.
Well, we think Surbhi totally deserved the awards, as she
totally nailed it with her superlative performance as the chirpy
and bubbly Anika. Her electrifying on-screen chemistry with Nakuul
has been loved by the audiences too.
We would like to congratulate Surbhi on her big win!
