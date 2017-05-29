 »   »   » Surbhi Jyoti Celebrates Her Birthday; Surbhi Chandna, Shoaib Ibrahim, Asha-Rithvik & Others Wish…

Surbhi Jyoti celebrates her birthday today (May 29). The actress is popular for her role Zoya Farooqui on Qubool Hai. She is one of the stylish and most loved actresses in television industry.

Read on to know who all wished the gorgeous actress on her birthday...

Surbhi Chandna Wishes Surbhi Jyoti "I hate you for i know u r vacationing somewhere but u have a great one girl .. lots of love meri pyaari jyoti 😙" Anita Hassanandani Anita Hassanandani shared this picture snapped with the birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti and wrote, "Happy happy birthday @surbhijyoti ❤❤❤" Sharad Kelkar KLKAH actor Sharad Kelkar wrote, "Happy birthday munshi ji 🎂🎂🎂😘 @surbhijyoti #birthdaygirl." Shoaib Ibrahim Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "@surbhijyoti is one of the most fun co-stars I have ever worked with! You are such a talented actor, a warm person and just a genuinely sweet person! Your company makes my shoot days a lot better! Keep being you! Happy Birthday!🎁😬🎉 #BestCostar #StayBlessed." Asha Negi "Happyyy Birthday to our very own Jhallo Rani who is not looking Jhalli at all in this picture😃 may you have an amazing birthday my lovely;) just be the same crazy version of you always!! 🎊🎈🎈 We love you 💗" Rithvik Dhanjani "Happyyyyy birthdayyyy to this ball of energy @Surbhijyoti , if there is someone who can give me competition in being chaotic it's her...tons and tons of love all the way from Spain 🇪🇸 babyyyy!!! Stay the Gem that you are...and thank you for being an enthu cutlet when it comes to our travels...we have a holiday due😍😍🤗😘😘 happyyy birthdayyyy." Karanvir Bohra Karanvir wrote, "Crazy throwback to this crazy girls birthday @surbhijyoti... You can't just run away to goa and not throw a party....Abb ki party Meri taraf se🤗

Stay blessed, loved and happy. Om namo shivaya 🙏." Shaleen Malhotra Shaleen Malhotra wrote, "Happy bday jyoti ji @surbhijyoti ... my mad #gemini partner.... have a super duper awesome year..... cheers..." Pooja Gor "Happy happy birthday crazy one! @surbhijyoti Have a superrrr duperrr year ahead. Always stay the way you are. 😘😘😘"

Surbhi was born in Jalandhar (Punjab). She received a Master of Arts degree in English. She started her career with the regional theatre and films. Apparently, she worked in Punjabi films and TV shows.

It was in 2012, she got a big break with 4 Lions Films' Qubool Hai. Her on-screen chemistry with Karan Singh Grover on the show was appreciate by the viewers. Surbhi won many awards for her performance in the show.

Currently, Surbhi is seen in Star Plus' show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai opposite Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress plays the role of Gitanjali on the show.

The actress was also seen on Ishqbaaz, in which she played a cameo role, Mallika Kabir Choudhary, Shivaay's ex-flame, who runs away from her own wedding! Now that there are problems because of Pinky and Nayantara for Shivaay and Anika, it is said that the makers are planning to get her back again for a short role!

Surbhi was also seen on the web series Tanhaiyan, in which she was seen opposite Barun Sobti. Surbhi and Barun's chemistry was appreciated by the audiences.

The actress has also hosted three seasons of the love drama Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya opposite Meiyang Chang.

We wish the actress many more success and a very happy birthday.

Hit the comment box to wish the actress on her special day...