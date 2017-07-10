 »   »   » Swaragini's Alka Kaushal Sentenced To Jail For 2 Years; Alka To Challenge The Order In Higher Court

Alka Kaushal, who was seen on popular shows Swaragini and Qubool Hai, has apparently been sentenced to two years in jail by the Malerkotla District Court. The actress has been sent to jail in a cheque bounce case.

According to reports in Amar Ujala, Alka and her mother had borrowed Rs 50 Lakhs from an acquaintance. The money was borrowed with the promise of teleserial-making. When asked about the money, Alka gave 2 cheques of 25 Lakhs each, which bounced.

There were even reports that Alka has been hospitalised as she is a blood pressure patient. But Alka's brother Varun Badola was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "No, I am not aware of her being in hospital. It can be that she is feeling little unwell. She is presently in Delhi."

Varun also informed that they are challenging the order in a higher court. He said, "Our legal team is working on the matter. It takes a couple of days for petition to reach High Court and we should get a clearer picture by the evening."

According to reports, previously too, Alka was sentenced to jail for two years in 2015, but the actress had filed a petition against it in Sangrur Court. Now, Sangrur's district court has upheld the order of Malerkortla court!