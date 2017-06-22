 »   »   » Beware! Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Doesn’t Approve Of Guys Flirting With Her!

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, who got popular with Colors' show Swaragini, will be seen in the new show Pehredaar Piya Ki. In the show, the actress is paired opposite 10-year-old child artiste, Affan Khan.

In an interview to the leading daily, the actress revealed how she doesn't believe in mixing work with matters of the heart. She also revealed about her new show and how it was like shooting with a 10-year-old child artiste...

Tejaswi Doesn’t Approve Of Guys Flirting With Her! "I don't entertain anybody on the set, so getting involved with someone at work is impossible. In fact, I don't even approve of people flirting or joking with me." ‘Don't Have To Date My Co-Actor To Get The Chemistry Right’! "I don't have to date my co-actor to get the chemistry right. Where's the need for that? As an artiste, all I need to do is emote in front of the camera; I don't have to replicate that in my real life. Most people find me intimidating and I am proud of that." Tejaswi Is Not In Hurry! "Every relationship needs time. I don't want to be committed and then not have time for the guy. Also, I don't like the idea of working after leaving my baby at home." Tejaswi Is Single! It has to be recalled that the actress was linked to her Swaragini co-actor Namish Taneja. The actress reveals that she had to ‘actually announce that Namish was like a brother to shut the gossipmongers'. She added that she is single! Tejaswi On Being Paired Opposite 10-year-old "It's easier to be paired opposite an actor your age as you can visualise certain sequences. But how does one do that with a child? Affan called me didi when he first met me." The Makers Had Instructed Affan To Call Her By Her Character Not Didi! "The makers then instructed him to call me by my character's name and not look at me as an elder sister. I, too, was told not to treat him like a kid." Affan Was Excited About Reel Marriage! "He was quite excited during the shoot of our reel marriage. He thinks I am a beautiful bride, but has just one contention - his wife shouldn't have been taller than him (laughs)."

Tejaswi has impressed the audiences with her performance in Swaragini. Her role as well as chemistry with the lead actor Namish (Laksh) was appreciated by the viewers.

It has to be seen whether the actress will continue to impress the viewers with her new show Pehredaar Piya Ki...