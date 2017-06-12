 »   »   » Here’s How Pehredaar Piya Ki Actress Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar Celebrated Her Birthday…

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar, who became household name with the show Swaragini, recently (June 10) celebrated her birthday. The actress rang in her birthday in a unique way!

The actress celebrated her birthday with kids at an orphanage and also partied with her Pehredaar Piya Ki co-actor Suyyash Rai and her industry friends. Check out the pictures from Tejaswi's birthday bash...

Tejaswi With Kids Sharing pictures, Tejaswi wrote, "Such a beautiful thought... So because I don't accept gifts from my fans,they bought gifts for the kids from the orphanage and made me gift them...I feel so blessed to have such kind hearted people love me... Thank you so much 😇." Suyyash Suyyash posted this picture and wrote, "Last night ❤️❤️ @tejasswiprakash bday bash 😘😘 happiieeeee budday phir se tejuuuu 😍😘 AND THESE GIRLS ❤️ @dattaatinaa @sreejita_de @kaurdalljiet ❤️❤️❤️ Thanku @tantrumscafe for this amazing party 😍😍 love the place love the vibe 🤘🏻🤘🏻." Tina With Tejaswi Tina shared this picture and wrote, "About last night.. happiness @tejasswiprakash 🎂🎂🥂🥂😘." Tina Dutta Tina shared another picture and wrote, "My lovelies @tejasswiprakash @kaurdalljiet @sreejita_de ❤️ #girlsquad... @suyyashrai you nailed it last night with your fantabulous performance.." Daljeet With Tejaswi Daljeet, who was seen on Swaragini, was also seen at Tejaswi's birthday bash. Sharing this picture, Daljeet wrote, "@tejasswiprakash muuuuuuuuuuuah." Tejaswi With Her Girl Gang Daljeet wrote, "Giggles all the way.... still recovering from the fun night 😊 @tejasswiprakash @dattaatinaa @sreejita_de muuuuuah to the girl power ❤️" Daljeet Wrote... "This guy ... uffff what an amazing voice... stole my heart with his guitar and the honest attempt to sing even when his throat was paining.... @suyyashrai take a bow 😘" Tejaswi's Birthday Bash Going by the pictures, we are sure Tejaswi had a blast on her special day. Tejaswi Thanked Fans Tejaswi wrote, "Thank you for all the wishes and an amazing 500k+ followers now...I feel blessed😇."

Tejaswi was born and brought up in a musical family. Her father, Prakash Wayangankar is a singer by profession. The actress has done graduation in Electronics and Telecommunications engineering.

Tejaswi has always had a passion for music, singing and acting. She has also done a few ramp walks.

The actress played the role of Rashmi Raju Bhargava in Life OK's 2612/2613. The show was aimed at awakening the people of Mumbai, which was hit by a terror attack in 2008. The actress was also seen in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki which was aired on Colors TV.

Currently, Tejaswi is seen on Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki. The story of an unusual marriage between a 9-year-old boy, Ratan Harshvardhan Singh (Afaan Khan) and an 18-year-old girl, Diya (Tejaswi). She sacrifices her own dreams and gets married to Ratan, to be his protector.

Hit the comment box to wish the actress, a belated happy birthday.