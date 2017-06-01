 »   »   » Behen Hogi Teri Actors On The Kapil Sharma Show; Gulshan Talks About His Intimate Scene With Katrina

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on track. Although the show is not topping the TRP charts like before, it has managed to be back on top 10 slot. As predicted, the ratings dropped because of IPL. Another reason why the TRPs dropped was the lack of celebrity appearances on the show.

But, now the celebrities are visiting the show to promote their film. Previously, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were on the show to promote their film Half Girlfriend. This time, Behen Hogi Teri actors - Shruti Hassan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Grover and Gautam Gulati had a blast on the show. Read on....



Shruti, Rajkummar, Gautam & Gulshan On TKSS Shruti looked beautiful in a blue polka dotted dress, while Gulshan, Gautam and Rajkummar were seen in black suits. Kapil was seen posing with Behen Hogi Teri actors.

Shurti Gives Rakhi To Kapil! The actors had a blast on the show. Like always, Kapil Sharma was seen trying to impress Shruti Hassan by handing a rose to her. But Shruti made everyone laugh out loud, when she gave Rakhi to Kapil as a return gift.

The Actors Of Behen Hogi Teri Have A Blast On TKSS Rajkummar had a gala time as he was seen enjoying the witty jokes cracked on the show. Also, Gautam was seen dancing with one of his fans on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Gulshan Grover Talks About His ‘Bad Man’ Image On the other hand, Gulshan Grover talked about his ‘bad man' image and what he is in real life. He also shared his experience of shooting an intimate scene with Katrina Kaif in her first movie Boom.

Gulshan Grover Talks About Shooting Intimate Scene With Katrina Kaif In Boom A source from the sets was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Gulshan said that he had to do a romantic scene with Katrina Kaif. Bachchan was in the same frame and they had to romance in front of him."

Gulshan Adds… "Gulshan wanted to get the scene right so he and Katrina practised it many times before they gave the shot."

Gulshan & Katrina’s Intimate Scene In Boom "He shared that it was tough to do romantic scenes with the Katrina but the scene turned out to be so good that it got 30-40 million views online."

Baahubali Special On TKSS According to the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast will also be shooting for Baahubali special ‘Baahubali 2... Much' in the upcoming episode.

Kapil Teaches Sumona About ‘Yudh Neeti’ In the promo, Kapil was seen dressed like Baahubali and Sumona Chakravarti was also dressed in a traditional attire. Kapil was seen teaching Sumona the ‘yudh neeti'!



Kapil Sharma was recently hospitalised due to low blood pressure. A source close to the actor was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Kapil was admitted to a hospital in Andheri at 4 pm today after he complained of uneasiness. It is a blood pressure related problem. It is a result of back-to-back shooting."



Kapil has been in lot of pressure due to the shootings of his show, film as well as his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. The show and the actors involved in the show were under the scanner.



A few important characters of the show played by Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar had quit the show. This was also another reason for the ratings to be dropped.



It was said that the show might shutdown because of the dipping TRPs. Recently, it was also said that the show has been given extension as Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum is postponed. But, as the show is back on track, and with the celebrities visiting the show, the makers might change their mind!



Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...