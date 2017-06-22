 »   »   » Woah! Chandan Prabhakar Is Back On The Kapil Sharma Show!

The Kapil Sharma Show is under the scanner since a long time. The reason is known to all - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's ugly mid-air spat! Post the fight, a few actors including Chandan Prabhakar quit the show and the TRPs of the show dropped.

If we are to go by the latest reports, Chandan Prabhakar, who had impressed the audiences as 'chai wala', will be back on Kapil's show. A source associated with The Kapil Sharma Show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Chandan is back on the show for good; Kapil and he have buried the hatchet."

The source added, "A lot has happened in the recent past and we are glad that we have managed to climb up the ratings chart after a brief downfall. Even the negativity associated with the show has started to settle down."

"Our objective is to make people laugh. We are aware of the new show that will feature Krushna and Ali, and we hope that both the shows do well."

It is known to all that Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra, who were part of TKSS, are all set for a new show, which is apparently titled 'The Drama Company'. Sunil Grover will also make guest appearances on the show. The new show will replace Sabse Bada Kalakar, on Sony TV.