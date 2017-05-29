 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show Is Not Going Off-air; Gets An Extension Of Two Months!

It is no news that the ratings of The Kapil Sharma Show have been dwindling. The show, which was one among the top 10 shows was struggling to get back to its original slot since a few weeks, all thanks to Kapil Sharma's mid-air fight with fellow comedian, Sunil Grover.

The incident became a talk of the town with Sunil refusing to return to the show. While Kapil is trying hard to maintain the ratings of the show. He even received an ultimatum from the channel to get his crew back in a month, as the channel was not to let go off the very talented Sunil. Kapil and his team are trying their best to keep up the ratings of the show.

Recently, the show entered the top 10 list of shows again and is successful in securing 8th pace with 1.8 points. Amidst all this, it was even rumoured that the show will not go off-air. But, the show will not go off-air anytime soon and has been granted an extension of two months. Read on to know more...

TKSS Gets An Extension Speculations were rife that popular game show, Dus Ka Dum will replace The Kapil Sharma Show. But, it is now being said the show will not go off-air anytime soon as it has been granted an extension of two months. All Thanks To Salman Khan And the credit goes to superstar Salman Khan. The actor is busy with his upcoming movies and will not be able to devote time to television from his busy schedule. Dus Ka Dum Postponed Hence, his hit game show Dus Ka Dum has been postponed and this is the reason, the channel has given the extension to TKSS. Also, the show has managed to show the improvements in the TRP ratings over the past few weeks. Good News Yay! It is a good news for all the ardent fans of the show. We are very sure that the fans must be happy with this piece of good news. Kapil Takes A Jibe At His Infamous Fight In one of the latest episodes of TKSS, Kapil took a dig at his infamous fight with Sunil. In a plane setup, the team of TKSS is seen fighting. Kiku Sharda, who is dressed as an air hostess, asks Chappu aka Kapil Sharma to intervene in order to solve the fight. Kapil's Comment In response to that, he replies, "Main flight mein nahi bolta aaj kal."

The episode featured cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya as special guests.

Meanwhile, post their infamous fight, Sunil is busy with his live shows, although there are speculations that he has been offered a new show by the channel.

Stay glued to this space for more updates....