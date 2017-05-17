 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Rubbishes Rumours Of Upsetting Shraddha Kapoor!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Recently, the Half Girlfriend's actors Shraddha Kapoor
and Arjun Kapoor along with Chetan Bhagat, were seen on
The Kapil Sharma Show to
promote their film. Although Shraddha found a little difficult to
laugh for a few jokes, Arjun thoroughly enjoyed being on the
show.
After the show, there were rumours that Shraddha was upset with
Sumona Chakravarti's joke on Shakti
Kapoor on the show. But, Sumona rubbished the rumours and clarified
that Shraddha enjoyed the show.
Sumona was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I don't
know what you're talking about. Nothing like that happened.
Shraddha enjoyed the show throughout."
For the uninitiated, on the show, Sumona was seen making fun of
Kapil Sharma's boyfriend skills. In a flow, she took Shakti
Kapoor's name and immediately changed the topic as soon as she saw
Shraddha's reaction.
Moreover, during her segment, they didn't focus camera much on
Shraddha as she found the jokes not so funny and didn't laugh. She
was seen smiling hesitantly, which made people wonder if Sumona
ticked her off!
Well, it is easy for people to run into conclusions these days
as the show is on target. Even a minute glitch becomes a topic of
discussion!
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 15:37 [IST]
