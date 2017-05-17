 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti Rubbishes Rumours Of Upsetting Shraddha Kapoor!

Recently, the Half Girlfriend's actors Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with Chetan Bhagat, were seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film. Although Shraddha found a little difficult to laugh for a few jokes, Arjun thoroughly enjoyed being on the show.

After the show, there were rumours that Shraddha was upset with Sumona Chakravarti's joke on Shakti Kapoor on the show. But, Sumona rubbished the rumours and clarified that Shraddha enjoyed the show.

Sumona was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I don't know what you're talking about. Nothing like that happened. Shraddha enjoyed the show throughout."

For the uninitiated, on the show, Sumona was seen making fun of Kapil Sharma's boyfriend skills. In a flow, she took Shakti Kapoor's name and immediately changed the topic as soon as she saw Shraddha's reaction.

Moreover, during her segment, they didn't focus camera much on Shraddha as she found the jokes not so funny and didn't laugh. She was seen smiling hesitantly, which made people wonder if Sumona ticked her off!

Well, it is easy for people to run into conclusions these days as the show is on target. Even a minute glitch becomes a topic of discussion!