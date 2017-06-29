 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Why Bharti Singh Refused To Shoot With Kapil Sharma?

Comedienne Bharti Singh surprised everyone by choosing Kapil Sharma over Krushna Abhishek, with whom she had been part of many shows and event. Bharti and her fiancé Harsh Limbachiyaa had joined The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti had also confirmed that she is part of Kapil's show, but not her beau Harsh. But, according to Spotboye report, Bharti refused to shoot with Kapil as she was unhappy with the entry scene! Surprisingly, this scene was written by none other than her beau Harsh!

The comedienne reached Kapil's office and had a heated argument with his team. She wanted the entry scene with Kapil to be cancelled and rewritten.

According to the report, "No amount of cajoling would help and Bharti insisted that the shoot be cancelled."

It has to be seen whether Harsh and Kapil's team will be able to convince Bharti after the scene is re-written.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been facing problem ever since Kapil and Sunil's ugly mid-air fight. Along with Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra had exited the show. And, the show's ratings have been fluctuating on TRP chart.

While Sunil is busy with the live shows, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra have joined hands with Krushna Abhishek for the new show - The Drama Company.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is trying to get back to the normal. The show is now having a new team. Recently, Chandan rejoined the show.