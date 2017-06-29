 »   »   » The Kapil Sharma Show: Why Chandan Chandan Prabhakar Returned To The Show?

It has to be recalled that Chandan Prabhakar had walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show along with other crew members following the tiff between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. We had also recently reported about Chandan's return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Chandan added that he returned to the show as his friend (Kapil) needed him! He was quoted by PTI leading daily as saying, "It was not a hardcore decision. It was a reaction for sometime... Thats it. Now everything is sorted between us. I felt Kapil needs me now and I should stand by him."

The comedian added that he and Kapil are childhood friends and they had fought couple of times earlier as well. Since they are working together and the show is popular their fight was talked about.

We are aware that the TRPs of the show dropped after Chandan, Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover quit the show. Regarding this, Chandan was quoted by PTI as saying, "The TRPs were affected due to the unavailability of some characters from the show."

He added, "We all including me, Sunil, Ali have our own fan following. So when the characters played by us were not part of the show, it did result in the show not getting good response."

Post the infamous fight, many raised their fingers at Kapil's attitude and arrogance but Chandan defended his friend by calling him a 'genuine' guy. He added that 'someone becomes popular, others feel there is arrogance in him, but people have made him big'.

Regarding Sunil and Ali's re-entry, Chandan said, "I am sure Kapil has approached Sunil as well.. Its his life and his decision whether he wants to come back or not on the show."

He concluded by saying that he would miss Sunil and Ali on the show as they had already developed a bonding. But he also added that it's their life and their decision!

(With PTI Inputs)