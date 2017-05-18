 »   »   » This Emotional Letter From Reema Lagoo’s Last On-Screen Son Viraf Patel Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The Television and Bollywood industries were shocked with sudden death of the veteran actress Reema Lagoo. The actress breathed her last on May 18 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was 59.

The actress' Naamkaran co-stars were shocked over her sudden demise. They shared heartfelt posts on the social media. Viraf Patel, who played Reema's son (Dayavanti Mehta's son Ashish Mehta) on the show, shared a few pictures and also an emotional letter on his Facebook page...

An Emotional Letter From Viraf Dear Reemaji, Strangely, late last night while you may have been grappling with your last breadth i was awake going through the stills of #naamkarann and guess what i stumbled upon? Viraf-Reema This photograph i had pulled aside, to send it to you. But now I wake up to news of you moving on to another form; another world and my hands have a strange tremble as i type this. Reema Used To Scold, Encourage & Guide Viraf This picture for me is our most special picture, amongst many others as it somewhat captures the quiet offscreen bond we had. The love and authority you would scold me with, encourage me with, guide me with, be mad at me will always remain special. Viraf Adds... Your smile, your tenacity, your sense of humour, your love for life, your enthusiasm for acting even after doing it for over 4 decades shone through as much as you. Viraf Had A Fight With Reema! Am so glad we made up the last time we fought and i got to say sorry and you said lets make a new beginning Viraf, am so glad I got a chance to work all those hours with you and learn from you, all that i did. Viraf Couldn't Send The Picture To Reema Earlier... Am just very sorry for not sending you this pic earlier but am sure eventually you will see this note and picture, in your own way just the way you managed to do so most things that didn't meet your gorgeous eyes. till then ..#withlove... your last (onscreen) son. #RIPReemaLagoo He also shared a few pictures from Naamkaran, Viraf wrote, "#rip #reemaji #reemalagoo #naamkarann our first day of shoot on the show." Viraf's Emotional Message Viraf shared this picture on Twitter and wrote, "Didn't know Will See her like this #today in #real #life #RIPReemaLagoo thank u @MaheshNBhatt for letting me be her onscreen son #Naamkarann."

Apart from Bollywood actors, many television actors like Rakesh Bedi, Naamkarann co-stars Barkha Bisht Sengupta and Viraf Patel attended Reema Lagoo's funeral.

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Viraf said, "I just left her house right now. Her daughter, at least she seems that she's intact. I just wish that they go through this period of grief."

He added, "What a lovely woman and what a legacy or work she has left behind for all of us to admire and be inspired by. I feel a sense of good fortune that I got to be her last onscreen son."

Viraf further added, "It doesn't get better than Reema Ji for your mom. I'm grateful to Bhatt (Mahesh) Sahab for giving me an opportunity because apart from being the most loved mom in the country which everybody knows, there's a very childlike feel still alive in her."

Reema became famous for portraying 'modern and understanding mother' to some of the biggest stars on both big and small screens.

The actress has contributed to the world of Television and was seen in prominent roles on TV. She was known for her roles in Shrimaan Shrimati, Khandaan, 'Tu Tu, Main Main' and Do Aur Do Paanch.

The industry has lost a great actress. May her soul rest in peace.