 »   »   » Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji To Replace Saath Nibhana Saathiya; Devoleena Undergoes Backbone Surgery

Star Plus is undergoing major change from past few months. Now, Star Plus' longest running show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya is apparently under scanner. According to reports, Saathiya that has been running for seven years now, will be taken off-air next month (July)!

Well, previously too, this show was said to go off air. Read on to know why the show is going off air....

Saathiya To Go Off Air This time, it is said that due to lack of interesting plots and drop in TRPs have made makers have decided to shut down the show! Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji To Replace Saathiya Also, there are reports that Saathiya might get replaced with Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, which is currently scheduled in the afternoon slot. Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji Since Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is scheduled in the afternoon slot, the show has failed to grab eyeballs as Diya Aur Baati Hum. Hence, the makers are planning to shift to the evening slot, thus replacing Saathiya! Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 There are also reports that the second season of Saath Nibhana Saathiya is in the pipeline. If everything goes on as per their plan, the makers may announce the same! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Back Injury It has to be recalled that the lead actress of the show, Gopi aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee had injured her back on the sets of the show two years ago. After a long delay, the actress got herself operated for the same recently. Devoleena Undergoes Backbone Surgery The actress is apparently admitted to Nanavati Hospital (Mumbai) and is recuperating. We wish the actress, a speedy recovery.

Story So Far On Saathiya...



Meanwhile, on the show, Kokila and Gopi are jailed, while Urmila and Jaggi (in the disguise of Sardar ji) are trying their best to get them out. Urmila and Jaggi meet Gopi and Kokila in the jail and reveal them that they are trying to bail them out but Ricky is causing problem.

On the other hand, Ricky is seen testing Sia (who is Sita). He offers her whiskey and thinks that if she is Sita, she won't drink it! At the same time, Sia watches a man misbehaving with a girl and throws the whiskey on him!

Ricky again offers Sia, a whiskey, but she orders gin and soda. Sahir, who is in the disguise of a waiter, would have served her plain water instead of gin! Ricky thinks Sia is drinking gin and thinks Sia is not Sita!