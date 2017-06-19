 »   »   » TWIN SPOILERS! Break-up & Reunion Drama On Ishqbaaz & Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi!

The break-up and reunion dramas on Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz and Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi are keeping the audiences engaged.

While the fans are upset that their favourite jodi - Anika (Surbhi Chandna) and Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) in Ishqbaaz are parting ways, they are happy that Dev (Shaheer Sheikh)and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) have finally reunited on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Read on to know the upcoming twists on the show...

Ishqbaaz Latest Update Shivaay throws Anika out of the house, which is what Pinky wanted. Both are shattered post their separation. While Anika is unable to express as to how bad she was feeling after parting ways, Shivaay goes back to his old ‘SSO' style (strict and arrogant)! Shivaay’s Re-encounter With Anika & New Entries As we revealed earlier, the audiences will get to watch Shivaay and Anika's new ‘tashan' with their re-encounter! Meghna and her brother's entries will add more spice on the show. Sahil Unaware Of ShiVika’s Separation Apparently, Sahil will not know about Shivaay and Anika's separation. Shivaay meets Sahil at his school. Sahil thanks Shivaay for getting his things that he needed for his picnic. Sahil To Bond Shivaay & Anika! Anika will be shocked to see Shivaay caring for Sahil. Anika and Shivaay would fake in front of Sahil that nothing is wrong between them. Eventually, Sahil will get to know the truth and he will try to get the couple reunited. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Spoiler On Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Dev and Sonakshi's family members are happy that they are reunite. Sonakshi also makes her first move and shifts to Dev's home! Sonakshi’s Grand Entry Into Dev’s House Ishwari welcomes Sonakshi by doing her ‘gruhpravesh'. Radha is unhappy with Sona's entry to the house. Moreover, Ishwari transfers the house's responsibility (keys) from Radha to Sona!

Story So Far

In Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, finally Sonakshi goes in search of Dev to the coffee shop. The viewers witnessed dramatic and romantic reunion of Dev and Sona, as she apologises and proposes to Dev.

In Ishqbaaz, Shivaay and Anika's separation has left both of them shattered. The family members are worried for Shivaay. Dadi feels that Shivaay is struggling to come out, post his separation. But, Pinky is happy that Anika's ousted.

Shivaay tries to be normal in front of his family members. Om and Rudra try to talk about Anika, but Shivaay warns them not to talk about Anika.

On the other hand, Anika is inconsolable and finds it difficult to forget Shivaay.