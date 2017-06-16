 »   »   » Twin Spoilers! Here’s How Naagin 2 & Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Will End…

The makers two popular shows - Colors' Naagin 2 and Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai have managed to keep the audiences engaged with the thrilling plots. The shows will soon bid goodbye to the viewers.
The actors of both the shows recently wrapped up the shoots. Read on to know how the makers are planning to end these shows....
Naagin 2 Finale Spoiler
According to the latest report, Arjun Bijlani aka Rithik will be back on the show. He will join Rocky (Karanvir Bohra) to kill Shivangi (Mouni Roy)!
Naagin 3
Apparently, how and why Rithik and Rocky team up to kill Shivani will not be shown this season. The answers will be revealed in the upcoming season!
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan shared a funny video, where she along with KVB and Mouni were seen dancing for ‘lungi dance'. Adaa wrote, "This is how we celebrate the season finale ....#lungistyle the 3 #thalaivas #naagin2 #finale #shesha #shivangi @karanvirbohra @imouniroy 🐍🐍🐍."
Mouni, Adaa & Arjun With KVB’s Twin
While shooting for the episode, Mouni, Adaa and Arjun had good time with Karanvir Bohra's twin. Arjun even shared a couple of pictures on social media.
It’s Happy Ending On Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai
Coming to Star Plus' popular show, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai - the makers are planning for a happy ending. According to the spoiler, Ratna, Bhavani Singh and Kavya's truth will be revealed.
Rishab Gets Killed!
Abhimanyu reunites with Geetanjali. But, sad part on the show is Rishab will lose his life, leaving his sister distraught.
