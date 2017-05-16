 »   »   » Udaan MAJOR TWIST: Chakor Decides To Divorce Suraj!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
In Colors' popular soap Udaan, Imli's pregnancy track has taken a huge
turn as Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) declares that
he is the father of Imli's unborn child! This has created havoc in
the lives of Imli, Chakor and Vivaan.
Imli's pregnancy has turned out to be shocking as Vivaan's
medical reports show that he is impotent. While Imli knows that
Vivaan is the father of the baby, she fails to convince everyone
about the name. Not only that, Vivaan refuses to accept the baby
and accuses her of having an illegitimate relationship with
Suraj.
On the other hand, Chakor is shattered with Suraj's confession
too and breaks down. Not only that, Chakor slaps Imli for betraying
her, but Imli retaliates by saying that that Vivaan is the father
of the baby. However, Chakor refuses to believe Imli.
Imli asks Suraj as to why did he admit being the father of the
baby, while Suraj is hopeful that he will win back Chakor one day.
Meanwhile, a furious Chakor burns their pictures and decides to
walkout of his life!
In the upcoming episodes, Chakor will leave the haveli. Suraj
will try to stop her, but in vain. The duo are heartbroken on their
separation. The drama doesnot end here, as Chakor will decide to
divorce Suraj!
It so happens that Chakor will wish to sort out the differences
between Suraj and her. She will go back to the haveli, only to spot
Suraj and Imli together! She will misunderstand them again. In a
shocking turn of events, she will decide to divorce Suraj!
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 16:45 [IST]
