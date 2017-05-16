 »   »   » Udaan MAJOR TWIST: Chakor Decides To Divorce Suraj!

In Colors' popular soap Udaan, Imli's pregnancy track has taken a huge turn as Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) declares that he is the father of Imli's unborn child! This has created havoc in the lives of Imli, Chakor and Vivaan.

Imli's pregnancy has turned out to be shocking as Vivaan's medical reports show that he is impotent. While Imli knows that Vivaan is the father of the baby, she fails to convince everyone about the name. Not only that, Vivaan refuses to accept the baby and accuses her of having an illegitimate relationship with Suraj.

On the other hand, Chakor is shattered with Suraj's confession too and breaks down. Not only that, Chakor slaps Imli for betraying her, but Imli retaliates by saying that that Vivaan is the father of the baby. However, Chakor refuses to believe Imli.

Imli asks Suraj as to why did he admit being the father of the baby, while Suraj is hopeful that he will win back Chakor one day. Meanwhile, a furious Chakor burns their pictures and decides to walkout of his life!

In the upcoming episodes, Chakor will leave the haveli. Suraj will try to stop her, but in vain. The duo are heartbroken on their separation. The drama doesnot end here, as Chakor will decide to divorce Suraj!

It so happens that Chakor will wish to sort out the differences between Suraj and her. She will go back to the haveli, only to spot Suraj and Imli together! She will misunderstand them again. In a shocking turn of events, she will decide to divorce Suraj!