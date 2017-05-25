 »   »   » Udaan: Sehban Azim Enters The Show As Ajay; A Love Triangle Between Suraj-Chakor-Ajay In the Making?

In Colors' popular soap Udaan, Imli's pregnancy track has taken a huge turn as Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) declares that he is the father of Imli's unborn child! This has created havoc in the lives of Imli, Chakor and Vivaan.

Chakor feels betrayed and has demanded divorce from Suraj. He is devastated. Nonetheless, Suraj signs on the divorce papers. Judge declares that, they are no longer a couple! On the other hand, it is revealed that Vivaan is not impotent and the medical reports were faked by the doctor as per Ragini's orders. The upcoming episodes will have a lot of major drama to unfold.

Popular television actor Sehban Azim who has been a part of shows such as Dill Mill Gayye will enter the show very soon. He will play the role of Ajay Khurana, a honest police officer.

As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, "Ajay will create some trouble for Ragini and Vivaan who are now operating a gun business in Azaadganj. He will seize their ammunitions and his act will make Chakor believe that there are still honest officers in Azaadganj."

Furthermore, "Chakor decides to team up with Ajay to bring an end to Ragini and Vivaan's criminal activities."

If reports are to be believed, Ajay will be very impressed with Chakor's valour. He will develop feelings for her, but Chakor will only consider him as her good friend. Reportedly, Suraj will be jealous of Ajay and Chakor's friendship.

It would be interesting to see how this love triangle will shape up!