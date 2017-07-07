 »   »   » It’s Over! Vivian Dsena & Vahbiz Dorabjee Part Ways; Vahbiz Reacts To Link-Up Rumours With Pankit

We had recently reported that all is not well between Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple have been living separately for over a year now. While Vivian had earlier denied about the divorce and said that they are trying to make the marriage work, Vahbiz has now confirmed that Vivian is a closed chapter now and they have moved on!

In an interview with BT, the actress confirmed the news and also reacted to the rumours of her dating Pankit Thakker! Read on...

Vivian & Vahbiz Have Moved On When asked if they are trying to make their marriage work, Vahbiz said, "No. Vivian is a closed chapter and we have both moved on. There is nothing to be said about our relationship now." Work Is Their Priority Now She added, "Of course, I'll be cordial with him if we bump into each other, but that's about it; the marriage is over. We are both very busy with our work and our careers are our priority now." Is Vahbiz Demotivated With Vivian’s Success? When asked if she ever felt demotivated as her career didn't take off the way she expected, while Vivian became a successful actor, she clarified that she was proud of her husband's success. Vahbiz Clarifies… Vahbiz said, "I have known Vivian for six years. I dated him for three years and have been married to him for three years. After we got married, I decided to give time to my husband and marriage rather than spend long hours at work." Vahbiz Was Vivian’s Biggest Support "So, it was a conscious decision to not focus on my career at that time. There was no question of feeling demotivated because I was Vivian's biggest support at that point." Vahbiz Proud Of Vivian’s Success She clarified, "The fact that we are not together has nothing to do with his career or mine. When you are married, you don't feel insecure about your husband's success; you will actually be proud of it." Vahbiz-Pankit Link-Up Rumours There have been rumours that Vahbiz is dating her business partner and Bahu Hamari_Rajnikant' co-actor Pankit Thakker. The actor also recently separated from his wife Praachi after 17 years of togetherness! Vahbiz Reacts To Link-Up Rumours When asked about the rumours of her link-up with Pankit, Vahbiz said, "I am nobody to comment on Pankit's marriage. We are just business partners; the rest is a figment of imagination born in people's small minds."

Vahbiz was quoted by BT as saying, "Here I am, trying to put the past behind, going through a painful time because my marriage has not worked out, shaking myself every morning and focussing on work, and people are trying to link me with other guys."

"Just because I am social and friendly, people link me with almost every guy I talk to. We talk of women empowerment and freedom, but the truth is, our society is narrow-minded."

She further added, "Secondly, I don't think this is the time to look for another man. It will take a lifetime for me to forget Vivian. I have loved him a lot, nobody can replace him."

Earlier, Vahbiz was linked with Vipul Roy. But later, both of them clarified the rumours.

Vivian and Vahbiz fell in love on the set of Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani. They got married in year 2013.

It's sad that another adorable couple has parted way!