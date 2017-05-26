 »   »   » VJ Anusha Dandekar Slut-shamed; Beau Karan Kundra Comes To Her Rescue!

VJ-actress-singer Anusha Dandekar received backlash from her fans and was slut-shamed recently. The actress posted a hot picture on Instagram, which led to all the hullabaloo.

She posted the image and captioned it as, "My body, my choice, my life, my karma... Free yourself from people's judgement, feel liberated, live with a kind heart & love yourself, or change till you do... For when you truly love yourself, you can truly love someone other you... Anusha."

Furthermore, "Thankyou @kkundrra for giving me the confidence to post this... Thankyou baby Sash @sashajairam for shooting me like never before. Thankyou @shaazjungphotography for making it postable (new word)... Here goes nothing...", concluded Anusha.

Within minutes of posting the image, Anusha received a lot of backlash with haters posting several nasty comments against her! This obviously did not go well with her beau, Karan Kundra who stepped in to support Anusha.

Not only did her gave back to all the haters, but also posted a sweet message by saying that, "Alright I've given enough gyaan time to go back to shoot.. @vjanusha baby tu kar teinu jo karna.. mein khadan tere piche!!"

There two surely give us major couple goals! Isn't it? The duo are dating from quite sometime now and they often post their adorable pictures on the social media.

Rochelle Rao, who is a good friend of Anusha, also came in support of her.