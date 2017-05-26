 »   »   » VJ Anusha Dandekar Slut-shamed; Beau Karan Kundra Comes To Her Rescue!

VJ-actress-singer Anusha Dandekar received backlash from
her fans and was slut-shamed recently. The actress posted a hot
picture on Instagram, which led to all the hullabaloo.
She posted the image and captioned it as, "My body, my choice,
my life, my karma... Free yourself from people's judgement, feel
liberated, live with a kind heart & love yourself, or change
till you do... For when you truly love yourself, you can truly love
someone other you... Anusha."
Furthermore, "Thankyou @kkundrra for giving me the confidence to
post this... Thankyou baby Sash @sashajairam for shooting me like
never before. Thankyou @shaazjungphotography for making it postable
(new word)... Here goes nothing...", concluded Anusha.
Within minutes of posting the image, Anusha received a lot of
backlash with haters posting several nasty comments against her!
This obviously did not go well with her beau, Karan Kundra
who stepped in to support Anusha.
Not only did her gave back to all the haters, but also posted a
sweet message by saying that, "Alright I've given enough gyaan time
to go back to shoot.. @vjanusha baby tu kar teinu jo karna.. mein
khadan tere piche!!"
There two surely give us major couple goals! Isn't it? The duo
are dating from quite sometime now and they often post their
adorable pictures on the social media.
Rochelle Rao, who is a good friend of Anusha, also came in
support of her.
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 18:18 [IST]
