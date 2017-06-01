 »   »   » Was ‘May I Come In Madam’ Actress Neha Pendse Asked To Lose Weight Or Leave The Show?

May I Come In Madam is a comedy show that is aired on Life OK. Apparently, the show has been doing well, and is the only show that has been retained by the channel!

The show is about a married man Saajan Agarwal, who has fantasizes about his hot boss, played by Neha Pendse. Apparently, Neha is going through medical complications and has gained weight. Recently, there were reports that the actress was asked to lose weight or to leave the show! Read on to know what the actress has to say...

Neha Rubbishes The Rumours Neha rubbished the rumours and has said that she was not told anything as such. She was surprised to read such a news and said that the producer of the show, Benaifer Kohli has never discussed the weight issue with her. Neha Surprised In an interview with Dailybhaskar the actress said, "I am surprised to read such kind of false reports. My producer, Benaifer never ever had any issue with my weight. In fact, we both had a word on it and she was also surprised with this false news." Neha Responds To Body Shaming "I don't understand why there is so much of body shaming in our country. I am totally against it. I feel that one should never judge anyone's body shape." Neha Adds... "We Indians are not made for zero size figure; we love curves. The people around me have accepted the way I am and I feel proud of it." Neha Is Going Through Hormonal Issue Apparently, Neha is going through a hormonal issue, because of which the actress has been gaining weight. She said, "Honestly, I will not deny that I have gained little weight but it is coming from a hormonal problem that I am facing at the moment." Neha On Weight Gain "And, my producer and my co-actors are aware about it. During these hormonal changes, you do gain weight. I am trying really very hard to maintain it but one should understand that there are certain things which are not in my hand."

Neha added, "Most of the women go through a hormonal imbalance and it's totally fine. There are times when medicines also don't work. All we need to do is to stay calm and have patience. Overcoming hormone imbalance is not that easy."

She concluded by saying, "Initially, it wasn't easy for me to accept these changes in my body. But it became easy for me when I accepted this fact. All I can say is that my weight will never define my true personality."

However, a few sources had reported that the actress was indeed asked to lose weight. It was said that when a few media persons visited the set for her interview, Neha refused to meet them as she had put on weight over the past year and didn't wish to be photographed!

It is said that the makers have extended the contract of other artists of the show by a year, but Neha's was extended by just six months!