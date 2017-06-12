 »   »   » Were Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal’s Scores Rigged On Nach Baliye 8?

Nach Baliye 8 is inching toward the finale. The top four finalists of the dance reality show were recently revealed. The competition is getting tougher, and the contestants are leaving no stones unturned to give their best performances!

On the other hand, it will be difficult for the judges as every contestant will be at their best. Among the three judges, we know that Terence Lewis is strict and particular in giving points to the contestants. Apparently, there were reports that 'Terence's comments on Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's performance are rather rigged'! Read on...

Terence Scrutinise MoNaya’s Performance! A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Sanaya and Mohit have been getting a 30 score, but Terence has been carefully scrutinising their performance." Terence’s Comments "His comments that are against them are not completely telecasted by the channel since they do not want to affect their viewership by losing out on the fans of MoNaya." Buzz! Terence's Comments on MoNaya’s performance Are Rigged! "So especially Terence's comments on Monaya's performance are rather rigged in a smart way to safe side Monaya, and it is making Terence infuriated." Terence Unhappy! "Terence is completely unhappy with the fact and behaviour of the channel. In fact, he had also called Mohit to be a poor dancer." Terence Clarifies The Rumour! When the entertainment portal got in touch with Terence, he laughed upon hearing the gossip. He said, "No, No, it's not happened the way you guys have been informed. I have been strict with everybody, not just Sanaya and Mohit. I am very particular about the technical aspects." Terence Gives Detailed Feedback To Each Couple! "After every performance, I am very detailed about telling every couple of how they have performed and how they have to improve and where. But my comments are very detailed and not precise." Terence Supports The Channel! "Of course, the channel does not have that much screen time to telecast everything that I say. They have to alter my comments." Terence Adds…. "It's not just here but every show that I judge, I have a lot to say and the channel cannot only give me all the screen time. It will be unfair to the other judges too." Mohit Works Hard! There were reports that Terence feels that Mohit is a bad dancer. Terence clarified, "When I said that he is a weak dancer, was when I meant that he is not a dancer at all actually. But suddenly Mohit has been upping his game way too much and has justified being in the competition."

He further added, "Others, who are participating, have already been good dancers. But Mohit is not a good dancer (compared to other stars on board) but then too he has worked hard to match up to others in the cut-throat competition and also live up to Sanaya's dancing skills because she is a better dancer than him and he knows that. Sanaya-Mohit has got the best scores off late."

"I am not furious or anything of that sort with anyone. But yes, it's just that when they don't show my few comments on someone's performance."

"I am like arey, they should have telecast this comment and that comment. But I understand, I cannot get all the screen-time, I am not the star of the show this time," Terence signed off.

Everyone are aware that among the top 4 celebrity couples, Sanaya-Mohit and Divyanka-Vivek have huge fan following. But, even Shoiab-Dipika and Sanam-Johar are tough competitors as well. It will be interesting to watch, who will bag this year's Nach Baliye 8 trophy.

