 »   »   » This Is What Happened When Qubool Hai Actors Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, KVB & Others Reunited….

Zee TV's popular show Qubool Hai was a huge success and loved by all. The fans still miss the show. We are sure the actors too, miss being on the sets together, that's why they come up with reunion parties.

Recently, Qubool Hai Gang - Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Karanvir Bohra, Ankit Raj, Varun Toorkey, Nirmal Soni and many other actors got together and it was great fun! Check out the pictures... Do not miss to watch the videos shared at the end!

Surbhi Jyoti Surbhi Jyoti shared a few pictures from the reunion party and wrote, "My crazy bunch 🤗 #mypeople #QH." Ankit Raj Ankit Raj posted this picture and wrote, "Finding friends with the same mental disorder ................PRICELESS ❤️ #madgang #allmental #bonding." Ankit With His Girl Gang He shared another picture snapped with the gorgeous ladies and wrote, "No one will ever be as entertained by Us as Us 😂🤓 #aboutlastnight #craziness." Karanvir Bohra Karanvir Bohra shared a few pictures and wrote, "Ek cheez toh qubool karlo, when we all meet, we surely know how to bring a (new) house down." KVB Further Wrote…. "What an awesome reunion. @bombaysunshine @surbhijyoti @officialsurbhic @gulenaghmakhan @lalitmohan08 @gorky @melanienazareth @shehzadss @nirmalsoni1 @varuntoorkey." Melanie Nazareth Melanie Nazareth shared a video and wrote, "Haha..c what my bro @glenleo002 did.. turned some precious memories into crazy moments..@officialsurbhic @surbhijyoti @varuntoorkey @nirmalsoni1 @avinashsachdev @iankitraaj." Nirmal Soni Nirmal Soni, who played the role of Lateef in Qubool Hai, was also present at the party. He too, shared a few pictures from the party. Shehzad Shaikh Shehzad Shaikh shared a group picture from the party and wrote, "Finally met the crew after so long. Like a life found from a distant dream!!! Love em all!!! @surbhijyoti @officialsurbhic @iankitraaj @avinashsachdev @varuntoorkey @nirmalsoni1 @melanienazareth #qh #quboolhai #rehan #shehzad #shehzadshaikh #reunion #housewarmingparty" Shehzad With Karanvir He shared a picture with Karanvir and wrote, "The qh brothers :) @karanvirbohra #shehzadshaikh #reunion."

Well, we must say the pictures and videos say it all! The team had full-time masti and non-stop fun!