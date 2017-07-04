 »   »   » Why Are Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi Makers Merging The Shows?

Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz created a new trend with a spin-off series Dil Bole Oberoi. Initially, both the shows managed to get good ratings. But eventually, DBO's ratings dropped down.

Now, there are speculations that both the shows will be merged and audiences will get to watch their favourite show Ishqbaaz for one hour! Read on...

Why Merge Ishqbaaz & DBO? Apparently, the merger was supposed to happen after the TRP success of Oberoi special. It is also said that the merger is done to prevent the actors demanding ‘more' money! Nakuul Mehta Demands A Hike! There are reports that Nakuul Mehta demanded a hike in fee for starring in both the shows. A source was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "The channel will be combining the two shows and running it for an hour to avoid [the logistics of creating] two scripts and separate sets." How Much Is Nakuul Earning Per Episode? "This will also prevent actors from demanding more money. Nakuul, who is an important part of both the shows, has been earning about Rs 80,000-85,000 per episode." Nakuul Demands Rs 2 Lakhs For Doing Both The Shows? "But he asked for close to Rs 2 Lakhs to appear on both. Following suit, other actors have also started asking for a raise." Nakuul Confirms The Merger Nakuul refused to comment on reports regarding him asking for a hike but confirmed that the shows are getting merged. Kunal added that he neither approached the makers for fee hike, nor is he aware if any other actor did so! Nakuul Says…. Nakuul was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are happy to have evolved from a half-hour show to an hour-long one. Personally, I'm happy to welcome my extended family back on our mother show." They Will Have A Larger Work Force Now… He further added, "On a lighter note, this may give us a breather and a chance to take more than one loo break, considering we'll have a larger work force now." Kunal’s Is Not Aware Of Fee Hike Reports… Kunal said, "The channel is clubbing both the shows, but I do not know if the decision has stemmed from requests of an increase in fee." Kunal Adds… "This is the story of three brothers, but multiple screenplays were making the show lose its essence. Market research has revealed that the audience is missing watching the three brothers together." Gul Khan The producer of the show, Gul Khan said, "We want to bring the bromance back, given that everyone was missing it."

Recently, Ishqbaaz completed one year and the team celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Also, Dil Bole Oberoi successfully completed 100 episodes.

Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Om, took to social media to thank fans for their love and support. He wrote, "For all the #rikara fans out there... thank you for all the love and support because of all your love we hit a hundred today... three cheers for DBO hip hip hooray.... so lets hashtag all our post today as #dbohitscentury 😎."

Shrenu Parikh, who plays the role of Gauri, also took to social media to thank fans. She shared a collage and wrote, "I know I'm a little late in posting this picture but took a while for me to gather them, which made me realise it's not just 100 episodes but the journey till now which is sooo special that I was constantly smiling and thanking god while making this collage!"

"When we began to shoot I never knew this is going to be the best time of my life!! Meeting the best people and working with them!"

"I feel blessed to have such a team! And the kind of love and affection we have received from our fans is beyond thankyou! Love you all! We shall work harder each day so that milestones like these make it worth it! #thankful #dbohitscentury."

With the merger, a few characters might exit the show and new characters might be added. We are sure the makers have something special for the viewers.

