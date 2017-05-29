 »   »   » Will Surbhi Jyoti Re-enter Ishqbaaz? Here's What Gul Khan Has To Say...

Star Plus' latest offering, Ishqbaaz (4 Lions Films) has so far been successful in keeping the audiences engaged with its unique content. The show, along with its spin off, Dil Bole Oberoi is churning out some interesting sequences of late, all thanks to the Mahasangam episodes.

It has to be recalled that Surbhi Jyoti had done a cameo for the show long back. The actress played the role of Mallika Kabir Choudhary, Shivaay's ex-flame, who runs away from her own wedding!

The week-long cameo was highly appreciated for its conceptulization, Mallika's friendship with Shivaay and her girl bonding with Anika. Her cameo ended with her re-union with fiance, played by Shaleen Malhotra.

All in all, the very bubbly Mallika was like a breath of fresh air and was simply loved by the fans of the show. Surbhi's character also played a key role in making Shivaay realize his feelings for Anika. Also, Shivaay and Anika helped Mallika re-unite with her fiance.

As per the current track, Pinky is keen on separating Shivaay and Anika no matter what. Recently, the latest buzz suggested that the makers were keen to bring back Surbhi's character, and she will help Shivaay in expressing his love for Anika.

But, when a leading entertainment portal contacted Gul Khan to clarify regarding the same, she stated that Surbhi will not be making a comeback on the show. We are very sure that the fans will be disappointed with this piece of news.

Nonetheless, the upcoming tracks of the show are touted to churn out some very interesting sequences. Stay tuned to this space for more updates...