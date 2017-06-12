 »   »   » Oh No! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Aly Goni’s Fan Slits Her Wrist!

Aly Goni, who plays the role of Romi on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a huge fan following not only in India, but in Indonesia as well.

Aly's female fans couldn't stop screaming his name when they saw him. The actor was overwhelmed by the response he received from Indonesians. But, a recent incident shocked the actor.

According to reports, a group of girls, who wanted to meet Aly were denied access by the guards. The girls were disappointed and they were seen crying a lot and even fainted! Another girl was extremely upset and did the unexpected - she slit her wrist!

The girl was rushed to the hospital. As soon as Aly got to know about the girl, he headed to the hospital to meet the girl. Apparently, Aly spent some time with the entire group of girls.

Aly was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The entire experience was scary. I knew there was a lot of love towards me in the city but I did not think such things would happen. I am just glad that I was informed on time and I could go visit them."

It has to be recalled that there were reports of Aly Goni quitting YHM. Well, the good news is that the actor has confirmed that he has not left the show 'yet'!