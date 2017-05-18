 »   »   » YHM Actors, Mouni Roy & Others Take Up #HalfGirlfriend Challenge & Reveal Their #Halfrelationships

The makers of Half Girlfriend have begun an activity in the digital space where celebrities are revealing their #halfrelationships.

In the video, Ekta Kapoor nominated - Anita Hassanandani and Krystle Dsouza, who are her half soul mates. She further asked them to nominate two others with whom they have half relationships. The digital space saw a series of such confessions from television actors. Check out which actor nominated whom...

Divyanka Tripathi Divyanka nominated Terence Lewis, the judge of Nach Baliye 8. She feels Terence is more than a guru and less than a Hitler. Karan Wahi "#halfrelationship #Halfgirlfriend i nominate @karantacker and @sehban_azim for the half relationship challenge ...Also @rithvik_d its ur time to take trail ahead..." Rithvik Dhanjani "#halfrelationships #halfgirlfriend thank you @imkaranwahi for making it official😅 I nominate my @ravidubey2312 and @sargunmehta." Aly Goni "So here I go.. my half relationship 😉😉 and I nominate @divyankatripathidahiya @krishna_mukherjee786 @arjitaneja and @mrunalofficial2016 come one guysss ❤❤❤ #halfgirlfriend #halfRelationship ✌🏼." Mrunal Thakur "@alygoni here it is ! #behen se thodi jyada and sole mate se thodi kam @riyasisodiya aur jo log kafi sam samay mein mere dil ke Kareeb hue hain Nominating them @therichachadha @aditiasija @vishal.singh786 @shaheernsheikh @dattaatinaa really wanna know who is your #halfgirlfriend." Adaa Khan "#halfgirlfriend #halfrelationships @maany_manav @sudhaachandranDear.... 💕 I nominate @srishtyrode24 and @aashkagoradia and @veenaasikcand for Half relationship challenge ❤️❤️ @ektaravikapoor love u😘 gud luck to the team of #halfgirlfriend." Mouni Roy Mouni shared a video and wrote, "For you @ektaravikapoor 😘🤗! Wishing the whooolee team of #HalfGirlfriend all my love & luck. And would further request @iamsanjeeda & @karanvirbohra to speak about their respective #Halfs😬👱🏻♀️!"

Naagin actress Mouni Roy also revealed in the video about her half boyfriends, who are Shiv (refers to The Immortals of Meluha) and Fitzwilliam Darcy (Pride and Prejudice), who are more than lovers and less than boyfriends. Well, with her mention of Shiv, we thought, she mentioned about her co-actor Mohit Raina (who played Shiva on Devon Ke Dev Mahadev)!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Anita nominated Aditi Bhatia and Ruhanika as they are like her daughters. Also, her bond with them is stronger like friends. So they are more than friends and little less than daughters. She also nominated Bharti, who is her soul mate and half girlfriend.

Karan Patel nominated Rohit Reddy, as both of their wives feel they are more than friends and less than boyfriends. He also nominated Aly Goni, who is more than a friend and less than a girlfriend!

Karan Tacker thanked Karan Wahi for nominating him. He nominated Divyanka Tripathi, who is more than a contestant and less than a friend.

Half Girlfriend is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (May 19). It is a romantic drama film based on the novel of the same name written by Chetan Bhagat. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the main leads and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat.