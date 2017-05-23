 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Goni Shares An Emotional Message For Karan Patel; Is He Quitting The Show?

Aly Goni, who plays the role of Romi on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared an emotional message for Karan Patel. The message indirectly hinted about his exit from the show!

Aly posted a picture snapped with Karan and wrote, "It's been almost 4 years now I met this man @karan9198 😘 and I never thought that this man is going to be my favorite person my elder brother my best friend my family here.. thank u so much yhm ❤️"

Aly further added, "No matter where ever I will be working next but he will be always and only brother and yes no one can take his place ever ❤️ I love u bhai thank u for everyyyything 😘 #bhaibhai #karaly #highonlife ❤️"

Karan Patel replied to him, "@alygoni... chote u are and always will be my baby brother.. i swear i have tears while i write this. I loovveee you beyond brotherhood meri jaan...! Mmwaahh!"

Kaushal Kapoor also wrote on Aly's post, "I wish both of you always remain like this god bless both of you lot's of love."

He also shared Aly's picture and wrote, "Like they say ... a picture speaks a thousand words ...!"

It has to be recalled that Aly wanted to quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He had also revealed that the makers are not letting him go. Going by Aly and Karan's message it looks like the makers have finally decided to let Aly go!

Is Aly really quitting YHM or is it just an emotional message? Well, let's wait for Aly's official announcement!