 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Goni Shares An Emotional Message For Karan Patel; Is He Quitting The Show?

Aly Goni,
who plays the role of Romi on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared an
emotional message for Karan Patel. The message indirectly hinted
about his exit from the show!
Aly posted a picture snapped with Karan and wrote, "It's been
almost 4 years now I met this man @karan9198 😘 and I never thought
that this man is going to be my favorite person my elder brother my
best friend my family here.. thank u so much yhm ❤️"
Aly further added, "No matter where ever I will be working next
but he will be always and only brother and yes no one can take his
place ever ❤️ I love u bhai thank u for everyyyything 😘 #bhaibhai
#karaly #highonlife ❤️"
Karan Patel replied to him, "@alygoni... chote u are and always
will be my baby brother.. i swear i have tears while i write this.
I loovveee you beyond brotherhood meri jaan...! Mmwaahh!"
Kaushal Kapoor also wrote on Aly's post, "I wish both of you
always remain like this god bless both of you lot's of love."
He also shared Aly's picture and wrote, "Like they say ... a
picture speaks a thousand words ...!"
It has to be recalled that Aly wanted to quit Yeh Hai
Mohabbatein. He had also revealed that the makers are not letting
him go. Going by Aly and Karan's message it looks like the makers
have finally decided to let Aly go!
Is Aly really quitting YHM or is it just an emotional message?
Well, let's wait for Aly's official announcement!
