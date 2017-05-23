 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Aliya Lashes Out At Adi After Knowing Truth; Romi Messes Up With Judge!

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the audiences engaged with Adi (Abhishek Verma) and Aliya's (Krishna Mukherjee) marriage twist. Adi and Roshni are hiding their marriage truth from his family. Even Aliya is unaware of it.

In the previous episode, we saw how happy Aliya and Adi are with the marriage. But, the precap showed Ishita stopping the marriage.

In the last episode, we saw the judge revealing Adi's marriage truth to Raman. But, instead of listening to him, he lashes out at the judge by saying his son cannot hide his marriage.

The judge doesn't tolerate the insult and tries to leave the place. But, Romi stops him. He messes up with the judge by raising hand on him.

Romi asks him as to why he had to reveal the truth to Raman as Adi's marriage was not valid. The people come to the judge's rescue. The judge warns Romi. Now that Romi messed up with the judge, it has to be seen whether the judge will annul Adi and Roshni's marriage.

Before leaving, the judge also does another mistake by revealing the truth to Ishita. She will be shocked to hear the truth and gets into an argument with Raman.

On the other hand, Roshni and Romi would have made Raman agree to not to reveal the truth to anybody before marriage, but Ishita won't remain silent!

As we saw in the precap, Ishita would stop the marriage. She takes Aliya along and reveals the truth to her. Aliya is shocked to know the truth!

Meanwhile, Shagun and Mani are annoyed with Ishita and goes to the room. They too will be shocked to know that Adi is married!

When Adi tries to tell what really happened to Aliya, she lashes out at her for hiding the truth from her. She calls him a lier!

Will Adi and Roshni manage to convince Aliya for the marriage? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates...