 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler: Aliya Lashes Out At Adi; Will Aliya Marry Adi After Knowing The Truth?

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the audiences engaged with Adi and Aliya's marriage twist. Adi and Roshni are hiding their marriage truth from his family. Even Aliya is unaware of it.

In the previous episode, we saw how happy Aliya and Adi are with the marriage. But, the precap showed Ishita stopping the marriage. Read on...

The Judge Reveals The Truth To Raman In the last episode, we saw the judge revealing Adi's marriage truth to Raman. But, instead of listening to him, he lashes out at the judge by saying his son cannot hide his marriage. Romi Messes Up With The Judge! The judge doesn't tolerate the insult and tries to leave the place. But, Romi stops him. He messes up with the judge by raising hand on him. Romi Romi asks him as to why he revealed the truth to Raman as Adi's marriage was not valid. The people come to the judge's rescue. The judge warns Romi. Will The Judge Annul Adi & Roshni's Marriage? Now that Romi messed up with the judge, it has to be seen whether the judge will annul Adi and Roshni's marriage. Ishita & Raman Get Into An Argument Before leaving, the judge also does another mistake by revealing the truth to Ishita. She will be shocked to hear the truth and gets into an argument with Raman. Ishita On the other hand, Roshni and Romi would have made Raman agree to not to reveal the truth to anybody before marriage, but Ishita won't remain silent! Ishita Stops Adi & Aliya's Marriage As we saw in the precap, Ishita would stop the marriage. She takes Aliya along and reveals the truth to her. Aliya is shocked to know the truth! Shagun Shocked Meanwhile, Shagun and Mani are annoyed with Ishita and goes to the room. They too will be shocked to know that Adi is married! Aliya Lashes Out At Adi When Adi tries to tell what really happened to Aliya, she lashes out at her for hiding the truth from her. She calls him a liar! Will Adi Get Married To Aliya? Will Adi and Roshni manage to convince Aliya for the marriage? According to the picture that are doing the rounds on the social media, Adi gets married, but to whom, it is yet to be known. Adi-Aliya's Marriage Picture; But Who Is That In Aliya's Place? The picture shows someone else as Adi's bride. In the picture, neither Aliya nor Roshni is seen. We assume the makers want to keep it suspense. But since the families look happy, we think, Adi and Aliya will get married! Or this might just be YHM family picture!

In the previous episode, we saw how excited Adi and Aliya are for their marriage. Roshni also helps in the marriage preparation.

At the venue, Roshni sees the judge and fears if he tells the truth. The judge would be talking to Raman, who asks his advice to help Roshni, who wants to study and become IAS officer.

Before Roshni could control the situation, the judge sees Adi in the mandap and reveals the truth to Raman. The judge tells Raman that Adi had come to the court to annul the marriage.

Roshni gets tensed and reveals the same to Romi. But by then the situation goes out of control as Raman lashes out at the judge for telling ill about Adi. The judge feels insulted and decides to leave the venue.

Romi and Roshni plead Raman not to stop the marriage. They get into an argument but somehow Roshni and Romi convince Raman not to reveal the truth, at least until the marriage happens.

