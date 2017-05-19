 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Celebrates Birthday With Mohsin Khan & Others (PICS)

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrated her birthday, yesterday (May 18). The actress rang in her special day with her team.

The grand party was organised in the posh restaurant in Mumbai. The birthday party was attended by the producer Rajan Shahi, Shivangi's boyfriend and her co-actor Mohsin Khan, Kanchi Singh, Rishi Dev, Mohena Khan, Ali Hassan, Parul Chauhan, and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast. Check out the Shivangi's birthday party pictures and also read on to know who all wished the actress on her special day...

Shivangi Joshi Birthday Shivangi Joshi hails from Dehradun. She is a trained Kathak dancer. Shivangi was interested in acting and shifted to Mumbai in 2013, with her mother. Shivangi's Birthday Celebration The actress was last seen in &TV's Begusarai. It is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that made her household name. Her on-screen chemsitry with Mohsin aka Kartik has impressed the audiences. Romit Sharma Romit Sharma shared this picture and wrote, "There are days when we meet leaving our masks behind and be who we are actually. Happy b'day @shivangijoshi18." Ali Hassan Ali Hassan shared a video and wrote, "the dkp family and shivangi cutting her cake....such a cute kid....#yehrishtakyakehlatahai #birthday #party." Ali At Shivangi's Birthday Party He shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "me and my big yrkkh family...#yrkkh #starplus #yehrishtakyakehlatahai ....shivangis birthday...." Anmol With Shivangi & Mohsin Anmol, who plays the role of Nannu on the show, shared a picture snapped with Shivangi and Mohsin and wrote, "Had immense fun and enjoyment last night with the birthday girl @shivangijoshi18 and @khan_mohsinkhan#birthdayparty#celebration#shivangidi😊😊😊😊." Shilpa Raizada Shilpa Raizada shared a picture and wrote, "Shivis birthday 🎉 pictures but with out her😞😘😘😘happy birthday dear." Rishi Rishi Dev, who plays the role of Naksh (Naira's brother) shared the picture from the party and wrote, "Best Birthday Party ever!" Rishi Wished Shivangi Rishi shared this picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday!🎉 @shivangijoshi18." Kanchi Singh-Shivangi Kanchi Singh shared a collage that had both the actresses' pictures. She wrote, "Happy birthday @shivangijoshi18 😘 god bless you😊❤️." Ali Hassan Wishes Shivangi Ali Hassan shared a couple of pictures snapped with Shivangi and wrote, "Wishing you an extremely happy and beloved bday shivangi ...... the three most good looking people of yrkkh....😁😁😁😁."

(Images Source: Instagram)

Shivangi looked gorgeous in a grey dress. At the party, the actors were seen posing for pictures and enjoying the party to the fullest.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Shivangi said, "It was the biggest birthday surprise for me. It is my second birthday in the journey of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain.

The actress added, "The day is very special for me because on the same day, Mohsin and I shot for the first episode of our show. Due to the busy schedule, there was no time for celebration; this party is just like a small get together for all of us. I got many gifts from my lovely co-actors."

It is known to all that Shivangi is dating her co-actor Mohsin Khan. Apparently, this was the first time (Birthday party) that both the families were seen partying together.

We wish Shivangi, a belated happy birthday and lots of success in future.

