 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Celebrates Birthday With Mohsin Khan & Others (PICS)

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of
Naira on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,
celebrated her birthday, yesterday (May 18). The actress rang in
her special day with her team.
The grand party was organised in the posh restaurant in Mumbai.
The birthday party was attended by the producer Rajan Shahi,
Shivangi's boyfriend and her co-actor Mohsin Khan, Kanchi Singh,
Rishi Dev, Mohena Khan, Ali Hassan, Parul Chauhan, and other Yeh
Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast. Check out the Shivangi's birthday
party pictures and also read on to know who all wished the actress
on her special day...
Shivangi Joshi Birthday
Shivangi Joshi hails from Dehradun. She is a trained Kathak
dancer. Shivangi was interested in acting and shifted to Mumbai in
2013, with her mother.
Shivangi's Birthday
Celebration
The actress was last seen in &TV's Begusarai. It is Yeh
Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai that made her household name. Her on-screen
chemsitry with Mohsin aka Kartik has impressed the audiences.
Romit Sharma
Romit Sharma shared this picture and wrote, "There are days when
we meet leaving our masks behind and be who we are actually. Happy
b'day @shivangijoshi18."
Ali Hassan
Ali Hassan shared a video and wrote, "the dkp family and
shivangi cutting her cake....such a cute
kid....#yehrishtakyakehlatahai #birthday #party."
Ali At Shivangi's Birthday
Party
He shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "me and my
big yrkkh family...#yrkkh #starplus #yehrishtakyakehlatahai
....shivangis birthday...."
Anmol With Shivangi &
Mohsin
Anmol, who plays the role of Nannu on the show, shared a picture
snapped with Shivangi and Mohsin and wrote, "Had immense fun and
enjoyment last night with the birthday girl @shivangijoshi18 and
@khan_mohsinkhan#birthdayparty#celebration#shivangidi😊😊😊😊."
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada shared a picture and wrote, "Shivis birthday 🎉
pictures but with out her😞😘😘😘happy birthday dear."
Rishi
Rishi Dev, who plays the role of Naksh (Naira's brother) shared
the picture from the party and wrote, "Best Birthday Party
ever!"
Rishi Wished Shivangi
Rishi shared this picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday!🎉
@shivangijoshi18."
Kanchi Singh-Shivangi
Kanchi Singh shared a collage that had both the actresses'
pictures. She wrote, "Happy birthday @shivangijoshi18 😘 god bless
you😊❤️."
Ali Hassan Wishes Shivangi
Ali Hassan shared a couple of pictures snapped with Shivangi and
wrote, "Wishing you an extremely happy and beloved bday shivangi
...... the three most good looking people of yrkkh....😁😁😁😁."
(Images Source: Instagram)
Shivangi looked gorgeous in a grey dress. At the party, the
actors were seen posing for pictures and enjoying the party to the
fullest.
Talking to an entertainment portal, Shivangi said, "It was the
biggest birthday surprise for me. It is my second birthday in the
journey of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain.
The actress added, "The day is very special for me because on
the same day, Mohsin and I shot for the first episode of our show.
Due to the busy schedule, there was no time for celebration; this
party is just like a small get together for all of us. I got many
gifts from my lovely co-actors."
It is known to all that Shivangi is dating her co-actor Mohsin
Khan. Apparently, this was the first time (Birthday party) that
both the families were seen partying together.
We wish Shivangi, a belated happy birthday and lots of success
in future.
It's better late than never! Hit the comment box to wish your
favourite actress on her special day.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 23:26 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...