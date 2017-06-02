 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aditya’s Plan Backfires; New Guy To Enter Naira’s Life!

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to impress the audiences with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) track. The show has been topping the TRP charts since a long time now.

Currently, on the show, Aditya's real image has come out and will be thrown of the house. His antics have created a lot of problems in the Goenka family. Since, Aditya lost his place in the Goenka house, he decides to take revenge on Naira. As his truth was revealed because of Naira. Read on to know the upcoming spoiler...

Aditya Tries to Hurt Kriti While Kriti and Naira were on their way to the market, Aditya kidnaps Naira. Kriti tries to save Naira, but Aditya tries to hurt her. Aditya Falls In The Pit Unfortunately, Aditya falls in the construction side. He gets hurt. Naira and Kriti panic, instead of leaving him at the place, they admit him to the hospital! Naira Gets Arrested In the promo, we saw Naira in the police station. We assume, Aditya would have blamed her and got her arrested with false claims. Kriti’s Drama In the upcoming episode, they plan to trap Aditya. Kriti goes to Aditya, who is in the hospital. She acts in front of Aditya and asks him to forgive her. Kriti Apologises To Aditya Kriti says to Aditya that if he releases Naira from jail and she will do anything he wants. According to the spoiler, other family members hide outside the hospital ward and overhear their conversation. Aditya Reveals His True Identity! The police will also be with the Goenka family members. Aditya will not know their plan and reveal everything as to how he trapped Naira and tortured Kriti! Aditya Gets Arrested! Although Goenka family knew that Aditya is a bad man, they didn't know what Kriti went through. But after knowing it from the horse's mouth, they understand the situation and get Aditya arrested! Naira’s Dream In the upcoming episode, as Naira has decided to fulfil her mother's dream ‘dancing', she will be joining the dance academy. New Guy To Enter Naira’s Life! According to the latest report, a new character (Shravan Mehta) will enter the show. He will be joining Naira's dance academy and go on to become her confidante! Kartik Jealous Of Shravan His friendship with Naira will make Kartik jealous! Actor Shravan Mehta was seen in Dharma Productions' film, Student Of The Year and Channel V's show, Best Friends Forever. Shravan Mehta In YRKKH Shravan confirmed the reports and was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, I am entering the show. It is an interesting character and that is the reason I chose to be a part of the show even though it is a cameo."

In the previous episode, we saw Naira impressing Dadi by arranging for a 'Mahabhog'. She invites Brahmins and serves food to them. Dadi is quite impressed with Naira.

But from Surekha, Naira gets to know that she also has to give gifts to the Brahmins! Naira leaves to the market with Kriti to buy gifts.

Meanwhile, at Goenka house, Dadi is irritated as Naira has not returned home. Suvarna manages the situation by giving the gifts that were already at home.

Kartik and Manish, return from their meeting and will be shocked to know from Luv and Kush that Naira is behind the bars!