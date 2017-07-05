 »   »   » Zee Gold Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Patel & Others Share Pics With Awards

The 10th Boroplus Zee Gold Awards 2017 was held yesterday (July 4), in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was a grand event with who's who from the television industry gracing the event. Actors from the various popular shows stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances.

We had already reported the Zee Gold Awards 2017 winners' list. The actors also shared pictures on their social media accounts with the awards. The elated actors thanked the fans for their votes. Read on to know what the winners have to say....

Divyanka With Vivek & Her Award Divyanka reposted Jaskar's post and wrote, "Ha ha ha ha Jassi.. Yes I do get confused now that the congrats is for my marriage, Nach, Gold, upcoming anniversary or something else! Thanks for so much love! Wish you too this #PleasantConfusion! Nazar na lagey!🙈." Karan Bags Award For The 4th Consecutive Year! Sharing the picture, Karan wrote, "4th consecutive year the #BestActorInALeadingRole award chooses to come home with #Me, yet again ! Thankyou #GoldAwards and @vikaaskalantri for this #recognition and Thank You my #Friend my #Mentor @ektaravikapoor to give me the platform to make myself #Recognised ...! Love you Ektaaa ... 🤗🤗😘😘..!" Karan With His Two Beautiful Ladies Sharing the picture snapped with the award and his wife, Karan wrote, "Someone said, one in hand is better than two in a bush .... I say, one in hand and one in arm aur apun fatte khush ...! @ankzbhargava love you baby ...! #TwoBeautifulLadies #OneInHandOneByMySide ..!" Karan-Ankita & Anita-Rohit "#BestFriends with our #BetterHalves .. and ofcourse the two #beautiful #awards in our hands ... aur kya chahiye ... life is good ...! #FriendsWhoAreFamily ...! @rohitreddygoa@anitahassanandani love you two ...!" Karan With Anita & Barkha "Surrounded by #PrettyGorgeousWomen ... @barkhasengupta and @anitahassanandani by my side and the #GoldAwardTrophy in my hand ...! Guess i am one lucky guy ...! 😉" Karan With His Awards He shared a video and wrote, "A #HeartfeltThankYou 🙏 for your #Unconditional #Love and #Support.... aap hai toh hum hai ...! #MyFansMakeMeWhatIAm n i'm not jus saying it, I MEAN IT. Keep loving me and i shall keep working harder to keep that love coming ...!" Sargun Mehta "Welll.. to start with thank you gold awards and @vikaaskalantri for #risingfilmstar award.i hope i live up to it. And thank you #punjab. Tussi saareyan ne taan meri life nu hi sirra laata.i love you all. 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘😘 #chillinwithmybae #happychild #happy #moyo #awards #goldawards2017 #nomakeupselfies." Gurmeet Chaudhary "To start thank you for this award. #risingfilmstar Thanku @vikaaskalantri for this. It's like a responsibility along with an award. And yes I will keep up to the name of it. And will never let you all down. #goldawards2017." Barkha Sengupta "This is all you ... this award is all u ... u make me want to look good ... always ... @indraneilsengupta #fittest actor award #goldawards thank u @vikaaskalantri 😊🙏 #stayfit #lovemylife." Karanvir Bohra’s Kids Karanvir bagged Best Actor Award and his wife shared a picture of their little twins holding their papa's award. Well, we must say, this is the cutest picture ever! Kamya Punjabi "A big thank you to each one of you who voted for me n a very special thanks to very special someone @imanveergurjar 🤗love you guys... #preeto #gratitude #shakti #goldawards." Rubina "I want to represent an idea , a possibility for a healthy lifestyle (amidst stress n chaos) Wherein I inspire people to achieve their optimal wellbeing.... As they rightly say , "jaaan hai to Jahaan hai" I tweaked it " behtar jaaan hai to Behatareen Jahaan hai" 🙃! I always listen to my body , from an early age only, my parents had taught us the importance of wellness!" Rubina Bags Most Fit Actor Award "It is the most important aspect of our lives, but we all take it for granted ! A healthy body has a healthy heart and a healthy mind which are the driving force for all the success and achievement in one's life!" Rubina Further Wrote… "HOLD YOUR BREATHE FOR 1 min , you will understand what I Mean! Here I am holding the #goldawards for the Most Fit Actor! Thank you @vikaaskalantri@whiteleafent and @zeetv for such a motivation! I am humbled and Honoured!" Rohit Reddy With Anita Rohit shared this picture of his wife Anita with the award and wrote, "When she was getting all romantic with her prize... i was bringing on my diabolical side." Priya Malik Priya wrote, "Best moment from last night was presenting this award to #SaReGaMaPaLilChamps Such talented kids. Also, congrats to @rithvikd and my preeto @panjabikamya for winning awards in their respective categories🙌 And, lastly, @virafpp thank you for helping me walk in my sari without tripping 🙈 #GoldAwards2017." Sharad Malhotra "Thank u @ektaravikapoor for giving me this one hell'uva character called ..Rishi Singh Bedi 😍😚."

"@vikaaskalantri thank u once again for this beautiful golden lady and never the least a biiiiiiggggg thank u to all my lovely people out there who've always stuck by me through thick n thin..lotsa love to each one of u !!! God bless."

"#powerpackedperfomanceof2017 #Zee #goldawards17 #kasamterepyaarki @colorstv." Vishal Singh Vishal, who plays the role of Naitik on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also bagged an award. Sharing the picture, Vishal wrote, "#goldawards #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #memorablemoment." Nakuul Mehta Bagged Two Awards "Noted French writer/director, Francois Ozon once said, 'Awards are like hemorrhoids. Sooner or later every asshole gets one.' I've already got 6 this year. Not sure what that makes me ;-) . Elated to receive the Best Actor - Critics & Best Onscreen Jodi (shared with the wonderful @officialsurbhic) last night at the Zee #GoldAwards2017 ."

Nakuul Further Wrote...



"Huge amount of gratitude & love to you awesome 700,000 odd (I prefer to say 'even', although) peeps who root and cheer for us each day and make everything we do so much more fulfilling. Love right back at you! ❤️ ."

Nakuul Thanks Vikaas



"Thank you @shivanishirali for making us look very presentable (trying not to use a big adjective) every time & @vikaaskalantri for being the warmest & most gracious host ever. Thank you for yet another wonderful evening at the #goldawards !"

We congratulate all the winners and wish they bag many more awards.

What do you think - did the above mentioned actors deserve the awards they received? Hit the comment box to share your views.