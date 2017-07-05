 »   »   » Zee Gold Awards 2017: Shivangi-Mohsin, Mouni Roy, Prince-Yuvika & Others Walk The Red Carpet

Zee Gold Awards 2017: Shivangi-Mohsin, Mouni Roy, Prince-Yuvika & Others Walk The Red Carpet

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The stage is all set for the 10th Zee Gold Awards 2017. The awards ceremony that will be held in Mumbai today (June 4), will apparently be hosted by Bharti Singh and Jay Bhanushali.

The television actors will set the screen on fire with their amazing performances. Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy and Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen performing at the event. The event is currently going on. While a few celebrities walked the red carpet, a few others are all set to walk the red carpet. Read on...

Zee Gold Awards 2017

Zee Gold Awards 2017

Zee TV shared this picture and wrote, "Backstage at the #GoldAwards2017 ! Watch @bharti_lalli and @jaybhanushali0 cook up something hilarious!"

Jayati Bhatia

Jayati Bhatia

Sasural Simar Ka actress Jayati Bhatia shared a picture and wrote, "Getting ready for the 10th Gold awards...#goldawards2017 #retrolook#chadhtijawani #danceislife...with my favourite hairdresser meghaji...@vikaaskalantri."

Mohsin-Shivangi

Mohsin-Shivangi

The reel and real jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi graced the red carpet. While Mohsin chose to wear a black suit, Shivangi wore a red dress.

Prince-Yuvika

Prince-Yuvika

Zee TV shared this picture of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary and wrote, "The perfect jodi @princenarula88 and @yuvikachoudhary are here to rock the #GoldCarpet of #GoldAwards2017."

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan

Naagin actress Adaa Khan looked gorgeous in blue-black gown.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Adaa Khan Naagin's co-actress Mouni Roy too, rocked the red carpet. She looked lovely in black dress.

Priya Malik

Priya Malik

Priya Malik shared this picture and wrote, "#GoldAwards2017 ready...#GoldAwards 💕."

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture and wrote, "Looking forward to.... #GoldAwards2017 Tonight!."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Romit shared a picture and wrote, "With the pretty ones. Gold awards 2017. #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #goldawards #2017."

Debina

Debina

Debina shared this picture and wrote, "The game of light and sound. #10thgoldawards stay tuned for more. #doingwhatilove #goldawards."

Surbhi, Kunal, Ruhanika & Abhishek

Surbhi, Kunal, Ruhanika & Abhishek

Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna & Kunal Jaisingh, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Ruhanika Dhawan and Abhishek Verma too, were present at the event.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the awards event.

[Images Source (1-6): Zee TV)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 4, 2017, 23:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Television Photos

Go to : Television Photos