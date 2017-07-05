 »   »   » Zee Gold Awards 2017: Shivangi-Mohsin, Mouni Roy, Prince-Yuvika & Others Walk The Red Carpet

The stage is all set for the 10th Zee Gold Awards 2017. The awards ceremony that will be held in Mumbai today (June 4), will apparently be hosted by Bharti Singh and Jay Bhanushali.

The television actors will set the screen on fire with their amazing performances. Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy and Gurmeet Choudhary will be seen performing at the event. The event is currently going on. While a few celebrities walked the red carpet, a few others are all set to walk the red carpet. Read on...

Zee Gold Awards 2017 Zee TV shared this picture and wrote, "Backstage at the #GoldAwards2017 ! Watch @bharti_lalli and @jaybhanushali0 cook up something hilarious!" Jayati Bhatia Sasural Simar Ka actress Jayati Bhatia shared a picture and wrote, "Getting ready for the 10th Gold awards...#goldawards2017 #retrolook#chadhtijawani #danceislife...with my favourite hairdresser meghaji...@vikaaskalantri." Mohsin-Shivangi The reel and real jodi Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi graced the red carpet. While Mohsin chose to wear a black suit, Shivangi wore a red dress. Prince-Yuvika Zee TV shared this picture of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary and wrote, "The perfect jodi @princenarula88 and @yuvikachoudhary are here to rock the #GoldCarpet of #GoldAwards2017." Adaa Khan Naagin actress Adaa Khan looked gorgeous in blue-black gown. Mouni Roy Adaa Khan Naagin's co-actress Mouni Roy too, rocked the red carpet. She looked lovely in black dress. Priya Malik Priya Malik shared this picture and wrote, "#GoldAwards2017 ready...#GoldAwards 💕." Divyanka Tripathi Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture and wrote, "Looking forward to.... #GoldAwards2017 Tonight!." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Romit shared a picture and wrote, "With the pretty ones. Gold awards 2017. #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #goldawards #2017." Debina Debina shared this picture and wrote, "The game of light and sound. #10thgoldawards stay tuned for more. #doingwhatilove #goldawards." Surbhi, Kunal, Ruhanika & Abhishek Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna & Kunal Jaisingh, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Ruhanika Dhawan and Abhishek Verma too, were present at the event.

[Images Source (1-6): Zee TV)