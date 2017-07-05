 »   »   » Zee Gold Awards 2017: Surbhi Chandna, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan & Others Bag Awards

The 10th Boroplus Zee Gold Award 2017 was held yesterday (July 4), in Mumbai. Naagin actresses Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka Tripathi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Krystle D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors graced the event.

Actors from the various popular shows stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances. Divyanka-Karan, Shivangi-Mohsin, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Mouni Roy and many other actors rocked the dance floor. Check out who all bagged awards....

Vikkas Manaktala "Brought home Best Actor in Negative Role. Thank you everyone for all the love, support & blessings. 🕺🏼🕺🏼🕺🏼🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😘😘😘❤️#goldawards #zeetv #actor #ghulaam #veer #vikkasmanaktala #awards #criticschoice. Thank you @tewarisaurabh @rahilqaazi @rajeshchadha @rakeshstar for giving me Veer. Thank you @vikaaskalantri. Sporting super talented @kristydecunha jacket." Gunjan "Congratulations baby 💕@vikkasm .. I am super proud of you😇 & thank you to each one of you for giving so much love ❤️ #goldawards2017 #mymain #mysuperstar#bestactor #performer #gratitude #love #blessed #instagram #goldaward." Raqesh Vashisth "The villain of gold and the heroine of my life. 😍😘 Well deserved @iridhidogra take a bow #justthebeginning #bestnegativerole #goldawards #zeetv #wohapnasa." Mouni Roy "Celebrating my two with my fav two; Ma aar Tathun , actually 3 , na 4 well em ! Miss baba as always but so it goes ... @anusoru You aren't in these pictures but you mean too much & thank You for always coming thru ! ILY." Mouni At Zee Gold Awards 2017 "@mukhar_roy @drruby1 @eshagupta1331@_ankiitaa_ i m sorry i always call you lasttttt minute !

Thanki @mukeshpatilmakeup@jadhavsharda for the do s , wish I could clean up like this by myself !" Mouni Bags 2 Awards "@vikaaskalantri thank you for every year make us a part of your celebrations & @ektaravikapoor for letting me play Shivanya & Shivangi 😘! #thefaceoftheyear #bestactresspopular." Avika Gor "A friend is always proud of u even when u receive a balti award!!! #goldawards#baltiaward hhahaha thank you vikas for this honour!!! Hahaha." Mohammad Nazim "FIT MUNDA#NAAZ#goldawards2017 🙏🙏#thankyou Vikas Bhai#Allahterashukarhai🙏." Prachi Shah "Thank you #goldawards2017 for this award #bestsupportingactor#ekshringaarswaabhimaan thank you #soorajbarjatya sir #rajshriproductions @colorstv for this amazing show ! #blessed #actor." Nikul Desai "Thank you team optimystix and team colors for a wonderful show and many more seasons to come RISINGSTAR #team #together #risingstar #live #singing #show #yolo#repost #happy #blessed #goldawards2017 thanks @vikaaskalantri." Adaa Khan "Thank u golds award n @vikaaskalantri Wat better way to celebrate 10 yrs .... takin home dis beautiful lady ❤️ thank u @ektaravikapoor for giving me shesha ❤️." Adaa Khan Bags Award "Thank u my naagin team @sudhaachandran @imouniroy @karanvirbohra @aashkagoradia @arjunbijlani ❤️ and of course thank u all u fans for ur love n support!! #missumom dis one is for u ❤️😘 #thankyougod #goldsaward2017."

Zee Gold Awards 2017 Winners' List



Best Actor in Negative Role: Vikkas Manaktala

Best Actress in Negative Role: Riddi Dogra

The Face Of The Year And Best Actress Popular: Mouni Roy

Most Fit Actor: Mohammad Nazim

Most Fit Actress: Surbhi Chandna

Best Supporting Actor: Prachi Shah

Best Supporting Actress (popular): Parul Chauhan

Best Actress In Negative Role: Adaa Khan

Best Actress In Negative Role (popular): Anita Hassanandani

Best anchor: Rithvik Dhanjani & Paritosh Tripathi

Bharti Singh also bagged an award

Best Actor Award: Divyanka Tripathi

Best Actor Award: Karan Patel

Best Jodi Award: Divyanka and Karan

Best Child Actor - Kartikey Malviya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged five awards.

Rising Star (Optimystix) bags award.

Stay locked to this space for the updated list of Gold Awards Winners...