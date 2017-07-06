 »   »   » Zee Gold Awards 2017: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Bags 5 Awards!

The 10th Boroplus Gold Awards 2017 was held on July 4, in Mumbai. It was a starry night with who's who from the television industry gracing the event.

The actors from the popular shows set the stage on fire with their amazing performances. We had already revealed the winners list. What's interesting is the Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged five awards at the event! Read on...

Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan - Gold Debut Of The Year The lead actors of the show Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan (Naira and Kartik) bagged Gold Debut Of The Year awards. She shared this picture and wrote, "It's always nice to be honoured, when your work is appreciated.❤️Gold Debut Of The Year- Male.... Gold Debut Of The Year- Female." Vishal Singh Vishal Singh, who plays the role of Naitik (Naira's father) also bagged an award. He shared this picture and wrote, "#goldawards #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #memorablemoment." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Best Drama Series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won ‘Best Drama Series' Award. Shilpa Raizada shared a few pictures from the event and wrote, "Some glimpse of gold awards 😊#yrkkh." Parul Chauhan - Best Actress In Supporting Role (Popular) Parul Chauhan bagged Best Actress In Supporting Role (Popular). She shared a few pictures from the event and wrote, "❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️❤️i ll nvr forget thz moment bkz in thz moment evrythng I hv evr wanted has just happened to me ❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘" Parul Chauhan Bags An Award "Yupiiiiiiiiiiiiii hip hurray hip hurray thnk u god thnk u sooo mch Rajansir ,Vikaas Kalantri my whole team Romi sir Sunand sir ram sir rishi thnk u ma papa." Parul Wrote… "Thnk u Chirag shilpa Vishal ma Mohina Ali sachin ji shivi Mohsin Romit lov Kush n my whole whole team❤️😘❤️😘❤️😘❤️💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃" Vishal With The Award Vishal also shared another picture and wrote, "#goldawards #memorablemoments #yrkkh #thankyouforbeinginmylife." Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai Bags 5 Awards! Shivangi shared the picture of all the winners of YRKKH holding their beautiful trophies and wrote, "Winning smiles. #memorablemoment."

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, Ishqbaaz actors (2 awards), Naagin actors (3 awards), and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors (4 awards) too, won awards.

Apart from YRKKH actors, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Krystle D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, were a few actors who graced the event.

Apparently, Divyanka-Karan, Shivangi-Mohsin, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Mouni Roy are a few actors who performed at the event.

The event will be aired on 16th July at 5.30 PM on Zee TV.