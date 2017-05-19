 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek: THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS! Samiksha & Karan Open Up Their Upcoming Wedding Track!

In Zee TV's popular television soap Zindagi Ki Mahek, Shaurya and Mahek (Samiksha Jaiswal) are all set to tie the knot for the second time! This elaborate wedding sequence has kept the ardent fans of the show hooked to their TV screens.

Undoubtedly, this will be one of the lavish television weddings of late. Television's favourite couple, Shaurya and Mahek are all set to get married after overcoming all the hurdles and viewers cannot be happier than this! In the upcoming episodes, the families will gear up for Mahek and Shaurya's nuptials.

In fact, the cast and crew of the show started shooting for the wedding sequence recently, which will be a major high-point in the upcoming storyline. The lead actors, Samiksha and Karan are excited for their on-screen wedding sequence. Read on to know more about MehRya's wedding track...

Samiksha Excited For The Wedding Sequence An excited Samiksha Jaiswal spoke at length about their on-screen wedding to a leading entertainment portal. She told, "We all are extremely excited shooting the grand shaadi celebrations and it almost feels like a real wedding." Wedding Fever! Furthermore, "Lavish decorations, grand functions, beautiful costumes, songs and elaborate sequences, everything is adding to the wedding fever on the sets." The Lavish Wedding Sequence "The flamboyant costumes I'm wearing on various occasions like Mehendi, Sangeet and wedding have never been seen before on Indian television and I am sure they will be remembered for a long time. Hope people love the Shaurya- Mehek marriage for its sheer scale, spice and masti," concluded Samiksha. A Sneak Peek Samiksha gave a sneek peak into her weddding look. The actress will be donning a pink and red coloured lehenga for the elaborate wedding sequence. She shared the above image on Instagram and wrote, "And the bride is getting ready!❤ Stay tuned and watch #zindagikimehak only on#zeetvat 8pm!" Karan Vohra Karan Vohra added, "It's fun shooting for my onscreen wedding sequence. At my own wedding too, I'd gone through similar rituals, so at times I feel quite nostalgic. I'm trying to give my best shot and hoping that audiences will enjoy the wedding track to the fullest." Pre-wedding Rituals The pre-wedding rituals such as Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies were a grand affair and viewers have high expectations from upcoming wedding sequence too.

Shaurya and Mahek, are one of the most loved television couples and have a huge fanbase. Their chemistry is loved by the audiences too and are called as 'MehRya' by their fans.

The couple even bagged the 'Favourite Nayi Jodi' award at the Zee Rishtey Awards ceremony held earlier this year.

Are you excited for the upcoming wedding track? Share your views in the comment box below...