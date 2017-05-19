 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek: THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS! Samiksha & Karan Open Up Their Upcoming Wedding Track!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
In Zee TV's popular television soap Zindagi
Ki Mahek, Shaurya and Mahek (Samiksha Jaiswal) are all set
to tie the knot for the second time! This elaborate wedding
sequence has kept the ardent fans of the show hooked to their TV
screens.
Undoubtedly, this will be one of the lavish television weddings
of late. Television's favourite couple, Shaurya and Mahek are all
set to get married after overcoming all the hurdles and viewers
cannot be happier than this! In the upcoming episodes, the families
will gear up for Mahek and Shaurya's nuptials.
In fact, the cast and crew of the show started shooting for the
wedding sequence recently, which will be a major high-point in the
upcoming storyline. The lead actors, Samiksha and Karan are excited
for their on-screen wedding sequence. Read on to know more
about MehRya's wedding track...
Samiksha Excited For The Wedding
Sequence
An excited Samiksha Jaiswal spoke at length about their
on-screen wedding to a leading entertainment portal. She told, "We
all are extremely excited shooting the grand shaadi celebrations
and it almost feels like a real wedding."
Wedding Fever!
Furthermore, "Lavish decorations, grand functions, beautiful
costumes, songs and elaborate sequences, everything is adding to
the wedding fever on the sets."
The Lavish Wedding Sequence
"The flamboyant costumes I'm wearing on various occasions like
Mehendi, Sangeet and wedding have never been seen before on Indian
television and I am sure they will be remembered for a long time.
Hope people love the Shaurya- Mehek marriage for its sheer scale,
spice and masti," concluded Samiksha.
A Sneak Peek
Samiksha gave a sneek peak into her weddding look. The actress
will be donning a pink and red coloured lehenga for the elaborate
wedding sequence. She shared the above image on Instagram and
wrote, "And the bride is getting ready!❤ Stay tuned and watch
#zindagikimehak only on#zeetvat 8pm!"
Karan Vohra
Karan Vohra added, "It's fun shooting for my onscreen wedding
sequence. At my own wedding too, I'd gone through similar rituals,
so at times I feel quite nostalgic. I'm trying to give my best shot
and hoping that audiences will enjoy the wedding track to the
fullest."
Pre-wedding Rituals
The pre-wedding rituals such as Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies
were a grand affair and viewers have high expectations from
upcoming wedding sequence too.
Shaurya and Mahek, are one of the most loved television couples
and have a huge fanbase. Their chemistry is loved by the audiences
too and are called as 'MehRya' by their fans.
The couple even bagged the 'Favourite Nayi Jodi' award at the
Zee Rishtey Awards ceremony held earlier this year.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:38 [IST]
