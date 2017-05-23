 »   »   » Zindagi Ki Mahek SPOILER: Shaurya To Confess The Truth About Her Parents' Death To Mahek?

In Zee TV's popular television soap Zindagi Ki Mahek, Shaurya and Mahek (Samiksha Jaiswal) are all set to tie the knot for the second time! The lavish wedding track has kept the audiences glued to their televsion sets.

The track has been going on from quite sometime now. After the elaborate pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi and Haldi, the couple are all set for the nuptials. Meanwhile, Svetlana and Shaurya's Nani have plans to kill Mahek on the day of the wedding. (Check out the latest spoiler below)

Shaurya Is Heartbroken In the upcoming episodes, Shaurya will be heartbroken upon learning that, he is responsible for the death of Mahek's parents. But, he will proceed towards the mantap as Mahek will be waiting for him. The Wedding Rituals Begin With a heavy heart, Shaurya will sit for the nuptials. The wedding rituals will begin, while Shaurya is unable to digest the truth. Will Shaurya Halt The Wedding To Reveal The Truth? Shaurya is asked to go ahead with the rituals. But, he will recall Munjal's words and stops. Will he reveal the truth to Mahek? The Wedding Takes Place If reports are to be believed, the wedding will take place smoothly. Shaurya To Reveal The Truth? Will a guilt-stricken Shaurya reveal the truth about him being the cause of her parents' death to Mahek? It reports are to be believed, he will indeed the reveal the truth to Mahek! Mahek's Reaction How will Mahek react to Shaurya's confession? Keep guessing!

In The Last Episode...

Mahek and Shaurya proceed towards the mantap for their nuptials. Meanwhile, Svetlana has inserted an explosive material in Mahek's veil which might catch fire anytime soon.

She anxiously waits for her plan to become successful. And yes! Her plan succeeds as Mahek's veil catches fire as soon as the wedding rituals begins. Mahek panics, but Shaurya saves her on time.

Mahek tells him that Nani gave the veil to her. Nani panics and tells them that the veil might have got exchanged. Shaurya decides to call Inspector Munjal right away to solve the issue.

Nani insists to postpone the wedding, but Shaurya disagrees and declares that the wedding will take place as decided. On the other hand, Munjal threatens Karuna that he will reveal the truth about Mahek's parents' death to Shaurya, while Karuna begs him not to.

Munjal reveals to Shaurya that, he killed Mahek's parents in an accident 12 years ago. Shaurya is shocked.