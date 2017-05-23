 »   »   » 31 Glorious Cinema Years For King Nagarjuna!

1986 was the year, a tall and handsome youngster forayed into the celluloid world through a commercially hit film called Vikram. The actor is none other than son of the legendary Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and it was not difficult for him to enter Telugu cine industry; thanks to his father's enormous image.

However, the young, talented and energetic actor was successful in forming his own stardom and eventually got recognized from his own name, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Akkineni Nagurjuna entered the filmdom in 1986 and has acted in over 90 movies across different Indian film industries such as Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood.



Delivering consistent hits at the box office and regularly testing his waters in the avenue of image makeover and different characterization, Nagarjuna has been majorly successful in delivering favourable results and has remained a prominent face of Telugu cinema for over three decades.



King Nagarjuna, as he is fondly known as in the Tollywood circles, is one of the four pillars of T-Town's second generation sharing the space with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Venkatesh.



This actor turned businessman is known for his share of controversies, fitness level and venturing himself into different genres of movies which no other contemporaries of his generation who possibly could be matching his ratio.



Nagarjuna boasts of a unique distinction of having introduced 38 new directors, 29 heroines and over a 100 technicians through his movies. He was labelled as the South Indian Supremo, post the euphoric success of his movie, Shiva, which was helmed by the maverick director, Ram Gopal Varma.



Shiva went on to write a new story in the history of Indian cinema where both Nag and the movie were trendsetters of sorts during the time of the movie release.



The Akkineni Varasudu is a recipient of 6 Nandi awards, 3 Filmfare South awards for his performances. Ninne Pelladata, produced by himself had garnered National Award for the best Telugu feature film and it was Annamayya which fetched him the National award - Special Mention for his acting.



Nagarjuna not only has enjoyed phenomenal success on the silver screen, but has been a darling of the television viewers as he had successfully managed to capture the attention of audience when the star was hosting, Meelo Evaru Koteeshwarudu, a TV reality show.



Nag is a co-founder of Blue cross, Hyderabad, and is often seen doing a decent amount of philanthropic activities showcasing the responsible side of the suave actor.



At present, Nagarjuna is on a roll with three back-to-back hits in the form of Manam, Soggade Chinna Nayana & Oopiri though Om Namo Venkatesaya tanked at the box office. The 57-year-old actor is still giving a run for the young actor's money and seems to be posing a great threat to his own sons through his impeccable dressing style and umpteen amount of charm and attitude.



We wish that Nagarjuna mesmerizes us with more and more innovative works and different attempts in the coming days.



Wishing the ever charming and the most handsome star of T-town on the occasion of completing 31 splendid years in the cinema industry.