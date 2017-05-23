31 Glorious Cinema Years For King Nagarjuna!
Nagarjuna has completed 31 glorious years in the film industry. Let’s have a look at the journey of the actor.
1986 was the year, a tall and handsome youngster forayed into the celluloid world through a commercially hit film called Vikram. The actor is none other than son of the legendary Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and it was not difficult for him to enter Telugu cine industry; thanks to his father's enormous image.
However, the young, talented and energetic actor was successful
in forming his own stardom and eventually got recognized from his
own name, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Akkineni Nagurjuna entered the
filmdom in 1986 and has acted in over 90 movies across different
Indian film industries such as Tollywood, Kollywood and
Bollywood.
Delivering consistent hits at the box office and regularly
testing his waters in the avenue of image makeover and different
characterization, Nagarjuna has been majorly successful in
delivering favourable results and has remained a prominent face of
Telugu cinema for over three decades.
King Nagarjuna, as he is fondly known as in the Tollywood
circles, is one of the four pillars of T-Town's second generation
sharing the space with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and
Venkatesh.
This actor turned businessman is known for his share of
controversies, fitness level and venturing himself into different
genres of movies which no other contemporaries of his generation
who possibly could be matching his ratio.
Nagarjuna boasts of a unique distinction of having introduced 38
new directors, 29 heroines and over a 100 technicians through his
movies. He was labelled as the South Indian Supremo, post the
euphoric success of his movie, Shiva, which was helmed by the
maverick director, Ram Gopal Varma.
Shiva went on to write a new story in the history of Indian
cinema where both Nag and the movie were trendsetters of sorts
during the time of the movie release.
The Akkineni Varasudu is a recipient of 6 Nandi awards, 3
Filmfare South awards for his performances. Ninne Pelladata,
produced by himself had garnered National Award for the best Telugu
feature film and it was Annamayya which fetched him the National
award - Special Mention for his acting.
Nagarjuna not only has enjoyed phenomenal success on the silver
screen, but has been a darling of the television viewers as he had
successfully managed to capture the attention of audience when the
star was hosting, Meelo Evaru Koteeshwarudu, a TV reality
show.
Nag is a co-founder of Blue cross, Hyderabad, and is often seen
doing a decent amount of philanthropic activities showcasing the
responsible side of the suave actor.
At present, Nagarjuna is on a roll with three back-to-back hits
in the form of Manam, Soggade Chinna Nayana & Oopiri though Om
Namo Venkatesaya tanked at the box office. The 57-year-old actor is
still giving a run for the young actor's money and seems to be
posing a great threat to his own sons through his impeccable
dressing style and umpteen amount of charm and attitude.
We wish that Nagarjuna mesmerizes us with more and more
innovative works and different attempts in the coming days.
Wishing the ever charming and the most handsome star of T-town on the occasion of completing 31 splendid years in the cinema industry.