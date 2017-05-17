 »   »   » Allu Arjun & Pawan Kalyan Fan Fight Continues...

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
All is still not well between the Allu camp and Pawan Kalyan
fans. After the Cheppanu Brother row followed by Allu Arjun's
supposed explanation on his Cheppanu Brother stance at Oka Manasu
audio launch, Pawan Kalyan's fans were still left unconvinced with
Bunny's action and reaction which later resulted in the former's
fans showing their angst and disappointment on the latter by
disliking the teaser of Duvvada Jagannadham (DJ).
DJ is a much expected movie of the Stylish Star as he is having
his dream run at the box office with three back to back hits (Race
Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy & Sarrainodu). DJ now holds certain
conventional and dubious distinction of records on the social
media. DJ is the most viewed teaser of Tollywood (non-Baahubali
record) and is also the most disliked teaser of India.
As fans of Tollywood were quite settling down with the fact that
PK fans would go subdue after their aggressive action on the
teaser, things seem to have just gotten worse. It has been reported
that a few Facebook pages which were making negative/derogatory
posts on Bunny have been blocked on Facebook, post a complaint
being logged by Geetha Arts to the Cyber Crime.
This, however has infuriated certain social media camp (FB page
owners) who have reacted strongly towards Allu Arjun's latest
release of DJ's Audio teaser. The teaser which was released in the
official account of the Film's producer, Dil Raju, has garnered
under half a million views with 17 k likes and an astounding 11 k
dislikes.
This reaction has as well sparked a war of words between Bunny
and PK fans for the teaser video which has been released in
YouTube.
The present scene doesn't look well and the team would
definitely be devising certain plans to work out and pacify the
whole situation. As it is also a known fact that the producer of
the movie, Dil Raju, is a very close confidant of the Pawan Kalyan
camp and Harish Shankar, director of the venture is an ardent PK
fan.
With Allu Aravind, father of Bunny, too being a part of Mega
clan, one could be sure that all these three personalities would
come up with some action plan to lower curtains for the ongoing
saga and ensure a friendly release of the movie.
Duvvada Jagannadham stars Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun with
Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad scoring music for the flick. The movie is
slated for an Eid release, i.e. 23rd June.
Please Wait while comments are loading...