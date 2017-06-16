 »   »   » Allu Arjun's New Movie Titled 'Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India' Launched!

Allu Arjun seems to be taking no break. With just over a week for his upcoming venture, Duvvada Jagannadham's release, the Stylish Star has not just announced, but as well has launched his new movie.

Coming with an interesting and a catchy title, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (My name is Surya and India is my home), the team of the movie decided to keep it a low key affair with the muhurtham of the movie happening at Hyderabad with a very minimal set of audience.



The first shot was clapped by Allu Arjun's mother, Nirmala Allu and the actor's father, Allu Aravind too, graced the occasion.



Being crafted by a debut director, Vakkantham Vamsi, Bunny is being appreciated for his bold move of offering a chance to a newcomer, especially at this stage of his career where he is currently seen as the alchemist of Telugu cinema industry.



However, the not-so-experienced director is indeed a skillful writer as the former's association can be witnessed with some of the blockbuster movies such as Ravi Teja's Kick, Ram Charan's Yevadu, Jr. NTR's Temper and Allu Arjun's Race Gurram.



Speculations too were ripe that the story of the movie was narrated to one of the leading stars of the industry which just didn't take off for reasons best known to them.



Vamsi's directorial debut is said to be a patriotic drama and one might not request for clues to guess the genre of the movie based on the movie's title. The makers are planning to strike big as there is a possible massive battle scene in the movie.



Being funded by Sridhar Lagadapati and K. Nagendra Babu, the movie will commence its principle shooting soon. Recent Kannada's Blockbuster Kirik Party fame Rashmika Mandanna is said to play the love interest of Allu Arjun while veteran stars, R. Sarath Kumar and Action King Arjun Sarja will be seen in important roles.



National award-winning cinematographer, Rajeev Ravi, is roped in to crank the camera and the Bollywood duo, Vishal-Shekar will be composing music for the movie.



Post this project, Bunny would start his debut Tamil project with N Lingusamy which was on cards for quite a long time now.