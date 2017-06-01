 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Puts A Full Stop To The Rumours About Her And Prabhas!

Rumours are very common nowadays. Especially if it involves celebrities, rumours spread the fastest. Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are no exceptions to this. With rumours like, 'Anushka and Prabhas to enter wedlock' and 'made for each other' going around, Anushka faced only one question wherever she went - "When will you both get married?"

When the news did not die down, even after ignoring it, Anushka Shetty decided to draw a curtain to all of those by seeking the source of the rumour. What Anushka eventually found out surprised her, but nonetheless, the actress seems to have given a warning to the person who was the source of the rumours.



Read more to find out who was spreading the rumours...



A Lesson Well Taught To The Perpetrator



It seems Anushka Shetty was successful in getting to the bottom of the matter and in finding out who the perpetrator was. Anushka has warned the person of legal actions against him if he continued spreading false news about her.



Who Is This Mysterious Malefactor?



Anushka was successful in finding out who the miscreant was. What surprised her was that the responsible person was a team member that Anushka trusted. Anushka has not divulged any details about the offender but seems to have taught him a befitting lesson.



Did Anushka Lose An offer Due To The False Rumours?



According to sources, there were high chances of Anushka Shetty being paired opposite to Prabhas in his next movie, Saaho. Post these false rumours, Saaho film team has issued a statement that Anushka Shetty is not their female lead opposite Prabhas.



Then Who Is Being Paired Opposite Prabhas In Saaho?



Until the film team opened up to the media, speculations were high that Anushka Shetty would be paired opposite to Prabhas in Saaho. But the team has confirmed that Pooja Hegde will be the heroine in Saaho.



Where Is Prabhas?



While Anushka Shetty is busy in warding off false rumours surrounding her, Prabhas is in the US enjoying his holiday. He will be back in the country on June 5th to start shooting for Saaho.